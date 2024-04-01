Ministry News Roundup – March 2024





Want your service featured in the next issue of Touchstone? Submit contenthere! Serving Prisoners ZIMBABWE Look this inspiring video from Zimbabwe Graduate prisoners journey singing and dancing with prison officials and staff of Prison Fellowship Zimbabwe at Chikurubi Maximum Prison. Costa Rica Prison Fellowship Costa Rica shared this image of a graduate with his graduation Bible after completing the Prisoner's Journey. Namibia A graduate of Prisoners' Journey shared his testimony during a graduation ceremony facilitated by Prison Fellowship Namibia. Puerto Rico Female Listener Path participants were recently celebrated at a graduation ceremony hosted by Prison Fellowship Puerto Rico. Serving families and children of prisoners RWANDA In response to the increasing number of HIV cases in Rwanda, especially among teenagers, Prison Fellowship Rwanda has proactively partnered with local health organizations to provide education to The Child's Journey beneficiaries on the causes and prevention of HIV. Caseworkers are also engaging beneficiaries in discussions about these topics during their home visits in an effort to ensure that children remain healthy and safe, two of the program's key outcome areas. Burkina Faso Prisoner's Journey graduations provide great opportunities to promote PromisePath. In Burkina Faso, these events bring together prisoners, chaplains, representatives of different religious faiths (Catholic and Muslim), representatives of the prison administration and other guests offering a wonderful opportunity to promote the Road of Promise. Hear from a recent TPJ graduate about his appreciation for the program. “I am in the fourth year of imprisonment and like any parent, I was worried about the education of my three daughters. In December 2022, I participated in a TPJ activity as a representative of the Muslim community in the large building. At the end of the program we learned that Burkina Faso Fellowship has an educational program for children of prisoners. After the event, I met one of the managers to understand more about the program, but I was pessimistic because I am not a Christian. At the end of our interview, he let me know that Jesus accepts everyone and that my children can benefit from support even if they are Muslim. I am relieved because all my children got school kits and school uniforms and they were too invited to the Christmas party (Angel Tree) where everyone received Christmas presents. My wife is also happy because it is the first time in our life that we get such love from strangers. I still can't get over it and now I have a different image of Jesus.” – Diand, prisoner Categories Ministry Updates

