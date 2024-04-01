News: Jeffrey Marquis appointed secondary principal of Harare International School, Zimbabwe





On behalf of the Search and Administration Committee of the Harare International School (HIS) in Harare, Zimbabwe, Search Associates is pleased to announce that Mr. Excited to experience what the mission statement of this diverse learning community looks and feels like, Jeff shares other aspects of HIM that he envisions: Of course, the lush and beautiful campus, with peacocks roaming freely; the laid-back ambiance matches the authentic sense of belonging and community values ​​I experienced firsthand during a recent visit. And I must share that I am eager to learn about Zimbabwe together with students and colleagues in the old experiential level engagements called Explore Zim. I'm excited that the curriculum is coming alive in the local context, and along with my wife Angela, I look forward to learning alongside our new Warthog colleagues and students! An administrator since 2002, Jeff is currently the middle school principal at Yongsan International School of Seoul in South Korea. He previously served as Middle Principal at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai, Thailand and the Anglo-American School of Sofia in Bulgaria. Prior to that he was assistant high school principal at Seoul Foreign School in South Korea and assistant high school principal at Graded, the American School of Sao Paulo in Brazil. Throughout his career, Jeff has been guided by the words of John Maxwell: Students don't care what you know until they know you care. Jeff finds himself smiling and laughing out loud when asked to tease out favorite memories from his 30 years in international education. Blessed with teaching and learning alongside hundreds of colleagues and thousands of students, he exclaims: How one chooses from amazing theatrical performances: the many teaching moments in the classroom; hosting other international school students for robotics, sports or MUN tours; 7th place practice / softball, futsal, volleyball or basketball championship game; or speaking at initiation ceremonies. Even better is watching graduates receive their degrees and students lead community time assemblies or service trips. Jeff Marquis earned a Bachelor of Environmental Studies from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, a Bachelor of Education from Western University in Ontario, and a Master of Education in Principal Leadership from New England College in New Hampshire. He adds, Raising a family in different cultures, countries, and contexts has taught me to be a better educator and administrator, perhaps more than most of my formal training and degrees ever could. I owe Kenan, Hana and Sofia and thousands of students over the years a debt of gratitude. During the holidays, Jeff enjoys running, golfing and spending time with Angela and their three grown children in Canada at their cottage called Skoolzout. And wherever he is in the world, you'll find him gardening, Hands on Green Stuff (HOGS), he says! This outstanding international school administrator embodies the love and wisdom he writes in every student yearbook: Take your time and hurry back. The Search Committee, the administration of Harare International School and the search partners would like to thank all the candidates who expressed interest in the post of secondary school principal and all those who helped and supported the successful search process.



