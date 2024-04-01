Shocks, surprises on Dubai World Cup card highlight international competition

1 of 2 | Laurel River has a big surprise with a runaway victory in the Dubai World Cup, worth $12 million. Photo by Liesl King, courtesy of Dubai Racing Club

DUBAI, April 1 (UPI) — Stunning upsets and unlikely defeats marked this year's Dubai World Cup program on Saturday night at Meydan Racecourse, the center of the weekend's international horse racing scene. There was also high-level action in Japan and Australia.

And, of course, in the United States, things really started to swing in the Kentucky Derby prep season — which we have in our special North American story, which please check out.

Here is the global picture:

Dubai



Shockwaves began to roll over the grandstand at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday night as the field turned into the stretch race of the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup.

The field was packed with talented runners, including 1-2 winners from last month's $20 million Saudi Arabia Cup, Senor Buscador and Ushba Tesoro.

But it was unheralded California transplant Laurel River who led them on a merry chase, increasing his lead with every step.

From the vantage point of 300 meters, there was little doubt that the unexpected was unfolding. Indeed, Laurel River and jockey Tadhg O'Shea not only achieved the unexpected, but did so in record fashion, winning by 8 1/2 lengths, erasing the record set in 2000 by Dubai Millennium, which it is in Dubai approximately as the Secretariat. Racing in the USA.

Ushba Tesoro and Senor Buscador did, in fact, square off again, but for second and third, with the Japanese runner just ahead this time.

It was quite a performance from Laurel River, who was good but nothing special when trained in 2021-22 in California by Bob Baffert, missed all of 2023 and was 1-for-2 in his return to Dubai this year .

Trainer Bhupat Seemar, once an assistant to Baffert, quickly extinguished hopes that Laurel River could return to the United States for the big races of the summer and fall.

Racing in Dubai, he said, is built around short seasons and plenty of rest in between, so it is likely the Juddmonte farm-bred will now spend at least eight months off.

The biggest disappointment was Kabirkhan, the pride of Kazakhstan, who had topped the World Cup carnival with two big wins but finished eighth when the chips were down.

Romance Rebel saved the night for Dubai ruler Sheik Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Godolphin team, rallying to a straightaway win in the $6 million Grade I Dubai Sheema Classic.

The race is the highlight of the program for much of the grass racing world.

Rebel's Romance, a 6-year-old from Dubai, appears to be going well and trainer Charlie Appleby said he plans to bring him back this summer to the United States, where he has had success.

In the Sheema Classic, Rebel's Romance stayed close to the early leader, caught him easily when asked by jockey William Buick and won by 2 lengths. Japanese contenders Shahryar and Liberty Island finished second and third.

The big bust in this race was dual Derby and Breeders' Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin, who did not run and finished last.

The $5 million Group 1 Dubai Tour was one of the night's featured events with Lord North gunning for his fourth consecutive victory in the event as he faced the likes of Japan's Do Deuce and 2023 runner-up Danon Beluga , Luxembourg of Ireland, Hong. Straight Arron of Kong and others.

But it was Facteur Cheval who flew the flag for France in a tight multi-horse finish. Danon Beluga finished third and Do Deuce fifth. Straight Arron finished sixth and Luxembourg was fourth in an overall disappointing night for Coolmore and trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Tower of London rolled away from outside rivals in the stretch, passed most of the field and won the longest race of the night, the $1 million Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup, by 2 lengths.

Long shot Al Nayyar, who looked like a winner before Tower of London passed, held on for second on the pace of third Trawlerman.

Tower of London, a 4-year-old gelding by Galileo, completed the 3,200 meters or about 2 miles in 3:17.29 with Ryan Moore for trainer Aidan O'Brien. The win backed up his triumph a month ago in the $2.5 million Group 3 Red Sea Tour Handicap in Saudi Arabia.

California Spangle carried the Hong Kong flag to victory in the shortest race of the night on the field, the $1.5 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint.

With Brenton Avdulla atop, the 6-year-old Starspangledbanner emerged from a tightly packed pack with 300 meters to go and raced to win by 3/4 lengths over Godolphin's 3-year-old Mystery Star.

The time of 1:07.50 set a course record for the 1,200 meters.

California Spangle, after some recent struggles at home, has a purple patch, winning the Group 1 Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup at Sha Tin Racecourse before heading to Dubai.

On ground, except for the World Cup and the UAE Derby:

Last year's Golden Shaheen winner, Sibelius, was favored for a repeat in a relatively open 6-furlong dash, but it was the sidelined Tuz who provided a World Cup preview as Oxbow lifted, trained by Seemar and ridden by O' Shea, who jumped in the final races to win by 6 1/2 lengths. Sibelius finished 11th.

American conqueror Two Rivers Over, with Edwin Maldonado for trainer Doug O'Neill, followed the warm early pace in the $1 million Group 2 Godolphin Mile, moved into challenging position early in the stretch race and knocked off the dueling leaders to won by 3 / 4 lengths.

Walk of Stars was third, a nose in front of last year's winner, Isolate.

Two Rivers Over won the Zia Park Derby in New Mexico two starts behind.

There was more than just Dubai on the global race schedule.

Japan



With many of Japan's top horses visiting Dubai, Sunday's Grade 1 Osaka Hai at Hanshin Racecourse looked like a good place for some bench players to shine.

That didn't make things any less exciting when all was said and done, however, as Bellagio Opera, after pushing the pace throughout the 2000m, hung on to win by a neck over Rousham Park, with Rouge Eveil another nose behind. third and just 1/2 a length in front of fifth place winner Stella Veloce.

Reigning Japanese Derby winner Tasteiera followed the pace and faded to finish 11th. He hasn't won since the Derby

Bellagio Opera reported fourth in the Derby but now has five wins from eight starts.

Australia



Cascadian moved between the horses inside the 200m mark in Saturday's Group 1 Australian Cup at Flemington and raced to win by a neck over Jenni's Pride. The favourite, Mr Brightside, could do no better than fifth.

The odds-on favorite Orchestra finished the job in the Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes for 3-year-olds at Rosehill, winning by 3/4 lengths from Tutta La Vita. She has won three in a row now.

Kalapour scored a 30-1 upset victory in the Group 1 Tancred Stakes at Rosehill, beating More Felons by a head with the unimpressive Post Impressionist.