International
International Court of Justice orders Israel to allow more aid to GazaExBulletin
The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to ensure that more aid is allowed into Gaza. The court says the famine is not just imminent, but has already begun, which Israel denies.
MARTNEZ, host:
Israeli forces have withdrawn from Gaza's largest hospital complex after a two-week battle.
MICHEL MARTIN, host:
Israel said the battle was necessary because Hamas forces had regrouped there. Meanwhile, in central Gaza, Israeli airstrikes killed four people, including two journalists, in another hospital complex. All this comes as the International Court of Justice, the UN's top judicial body, is ordering Israel to allow more aid into Gaza. The court says that famine there is no longer imminent. She has already entered. Israel denies this.
MARTNEZExBulletin's Jane Arraf joins us now from Amman. Jane, what happened to the strike on the hospital in central Gaza?
JANE ARRAF, BYLINE: The U.N. health organization said it had a humanitarian team at Al-Aqsa Hospital at the time. He says that during the airstrike, its staff were not injured, but four other people were killed. Now, Israel has called those attacks precision strikes on a command center of a militant ally of Hamas. But the Gaza government's media office said Israeli airstrikes killed a journalist and a photojournalist. The Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 90 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed since the war in Gaza began.
But also, Israeli forces withdrew yesterday from another hospital complex, Al-Shifa, after a two-week attack. The UN's World Health Organization says at least 21 patients died during that military operation. Gaza health officials say they have been prevented from evacuating patients and staff from the badly damaged compound, where there is already a severe shortage of drugs, medical supplies and even drinking water. Israel says it was not responsible for any patient deaths.
MARTNEZ: All right. So let's get into the living conditions in Gaza. Israel says it is – denies it is blocking aid. So why are people starving and patients without basic care?
ARRAF: Well, quite simply, according to UN officials and other aid agencies, as well as the US government, not enough aid is being allowed in. The US has pressured Israel to open more border crossings. Israel and Egypt control Gaza's borders, and Israel has imposed extensive restrictions, he says, to ensure weapons don't get through.
So the result is that now only about half the number of aid trucks, compared to pre-war levels, are allowed into Israel, according to UN officials. And the UN's International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to allow more aid. Although that court has no way to enforce its order.
MARTNEZ: Do you have any way of knowing how many trucks are waiting to come in?
ARRAF: Well, it's hard to get specific numbers, but most aid officials say several thousand trucks are waiting near the border with Egypt. A Jordanian security official told me in March that satellite images showed 30,000 trucks waiting to enter Rafah, including holding areas. Over the weekend, he still insisted that is the case. But most aid officials say the figure is significantly lower. Estimates generally range from 3,000 to 7,000 trucks waiting.
The World Food Program and its partners say they have enough food to feed everyone in Gaza. It is simply not allowed to enter. And they estimate that at least 500 trucks a day must enter. Right now, it's about 200 a day.
MARTNEZ: This is NPR's Jane Arraf. Thank you very much.
ARRAF: Thank you.
Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permission pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/01/1241967534/international-court-of-justice-orders-israel-to-allow-more-aid-into-gaza
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump's media company reports $4.1 million in revenue and $58 million in losses for 2023
- American scientists are leaving academia. This is bad news for pharmaceutical companies
- International Court of Justice orders Israel to allow more aid to GazaExBulletin
- Last regular season tournament in sight
- Wall Street falls after surprisingly strong manufacturing data sends yields higher
- Accelerate product innovation with generative AI
- Pakistani court suspends sentence of ex-PM Khan and his wife in corruption case, but couple will not be released
- Scotland's new hate speech law comes into force in time for April Fools' Day
- Kendall Jenner poses in a Rodarte wedding dress for Easter
- Nestjs Google Passport Angular integration issue
- Turkey's opposition party beats Erdogan in local elections | BBC News
- Trump calls resigning Republican representatives cowardly and weak as majority shrinks