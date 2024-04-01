International Court of Justice orders Israel to allow more aid to GazaExBulletin

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to ensure that more aid is allowed into Gaza. The court says the famine is not just imminent, but has already begun, which Israel denies.

MARTNEZ, host:

Israeli forces have withdrawn from Gaza's largest hospital complex after a two-week battle.

MICHEL MARTIN, host:

Israel said the battle was necessary because Hamas forces had regrouped there. Meanwhile, in central Gaza, Israeli airstrikes killed four people, including two journalists, in another hospital complex. All this comes as the International Court of Justice, the UN's top judicial body, is ordering Israel to allow more aid into Gaza. The court says that famine there is no longer imminent. She has already entered. Israel denies this.

MARTNEZExBulletin's Jane Arraf joins us now from Amman. Jane, what happened to the strike on the hospital in central Gaza?

JANE ARRAF, BYLINE: The U.N. health organization said it had a humanitarian team at Al-Aqsa Hospital at the time. He says that during the airstrike, its staff were not injured, but four other people were killed. Now, Israel has called those attacks precision strikes on a command center of a militant ally of Hamas. But the Gaza government's media office said Israeli airstrikes killed a journalist and a photojournalist. The Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 90 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed since the war in Gaza began.

But also, Israeli forces withdrew yesterday from another hospital complex, Al-Shifa, after a two-week attack. The UN's World Health Organization says at least 21 patients died during that military operation. Gaza health officials say they have been prevented from evacuating patients and staff from the badly damaged compound, where there is already a severe shortage of drugs, medical supplies and even drinking water. Israel says it was not responsible for any patient deaths.

MARTNEZ: All right. So let's get into the living conditions in Gaza. Israel says it is – denies it is blocking aid. So why are people starving and patients without basic care?

ARRAF: Well, quite simply, according to UN officials and other aid agencies, as well as the US government, not enough aid is being allowed in. The US has pressured Israel to open more border crossings. Israel and Egypt control Gaza's borders, and Israel has imposed extensive restrictions, he says, to ensure weapons don't get through.

So the result is that now only about half the number of aid trucks, compared to pre-war levels, are allowed into Israel, according to UN officials. And the UN's International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to allow more aid. Although that court has no way to enforce its order.

MARTNEZ: Do you have any way of knowing how many trucks are waiting to come in?

ARRAF: Well, it's hard to get specific numbers, but most aid officials say several thousand trucks are waiting near the border with Egypt. A Jordanian security official told me in March that satellite images showed 30,000 trucks waiting to enter Rafah, including holding areas. Over the weekend, he still insisted that is the case. But most aid officials say the figure is significantly lower. Estimates generally range from 3,000 to 7,000 trucks waiting.

The World Food Program and its partners say they have enough food to feed everyone in Gaza. It is simply not allowed to enter. And they estimate that at least 500 trucks a day must enter. Right now, it's about 200 a day.

MARTNEZ: This is NPR's Jane Arraf. Thank you very much.

ARRAF: Thank you.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permission pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.