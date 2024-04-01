NEWS: PayPal Park will host Guatemala's international friendly against Nicaragua on May 26





SAN JOSE, California. PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, will host an international friendly between the men's national teams of Guatemala and Nicaragua on Sunday, May 26, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM PT. The game marks the first meeting between these two teams in the Bay Area as both teams prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

An exclusive presale for Earthquakes season ticket holders will begin on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00am PT before tickets become available to the general public on Wednesday, April 3rd at 1:00pm PT. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Guatemala returns to PayPal Park for the first time since facing Panama on March 12, 2023. Led by coach Luis Fernando Tena, Los Chapines aim to build on their 2023-24 Nations League quarter-final run in Concacaf as they prepare for their first World Cup qualifier against Dominica on June 5. The Central American squad includes captain Jos Carlos Pinto, a five-time Liga Nacional de Guatemala champion, as well as Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubn, who is currently on loan playing in Liga MX for Quertaro.

Also a Concacaf mainstay, Nicaragua comes to San Jose in preparation for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Montserrat (June 5) and Belize (June 8). Under coach Marco Antonio Figueroa, the team features Managua FC midfielder Juan Barrera, the nations captain and all-time top scorer with 24 goals.

JA Masters Events was founded in 2018 with the goal of providing top-level performances in the world of sports in the United States. The opportunity to bring the community together through sports has been the foundation of our company. The diversity of our staff allows us to meet the needs of our people, aim for the highest level in everything and more when it comes to providing the best experience. Despite its short time on the market, JA Masters Events has the support and trust of national teams with a large market in the sports world in the United States. For more information, go to www.jamastersevents.com.

PayPal Park, home of Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes, is an 18,000-seat soccer-specific stadium located on Coleman Ave., adjacent to San Jose International Airport. The European-inspired building is the first cloud-enabled venue in MLS and is among the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world. The stadium features a canopy roof and the steepest seating in MLS to provide the best possible fan experience. In addition, the north end zone houses the largest outdoor grass in North America, a two-acre fan zone and a two-sided video board. Club suites and seats are located at court level, giving fans a premium experience unlike any other in professional sports. The stadium has hosted many non-MLS regular season events since its inaugural season in 2015, including the International Champions Cup, numerous friendlies for the US Women's National Team, the Rugby World Cup Pacific Nations Cup, the 2016 Major League All-Star game against Arsenal FC. and a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier for the US Men's National Team. For more information about PayPal Park, visit www.sjearthquakes.com.

