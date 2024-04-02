News – International Volleyball Hall of Fame





HOLYOKE – Have you ever dreamed of electing a Hall of Fame inductee? Your chance has come! The International Volleyball Hall of Fame has revealed its candidates for the 2024 induction and the public is invited to vote in the Fan Poll, presented by Mizuno, until April 14, 2024.

,

Fans can vote daily for as many nominees as they think are deserving and are encouraged to share the information with their networks to highlight their favorite candidates. The top six Fan Vote selections will receive an additional vote on the official ballot, from which the IVHF International Selection Committee (consisting of all living members) selects the prestigious International Hall of Fame Class of Inductees of Volleyball 2024. Have you ever dreamed of electing a Hall of Fame inductee? Your chance has come! The International Volleyball Hall of Fame has revealed its candidates for the 2024 induction and the public is invited to vote in the Fan Poll, presented by Mizuno, until April 14, 2024. “The involvement of the fans in the nomination and selection process has always been important”, it is emphasized George Mulry, Executive Director of IVHF. “The Fan Vote is your chance to vote and campaign for your favorite players, coaches and contributors to give them the chance to be recognized alongside the legends that have already been preserved. I invite all volleyball fans to get involved and support the IVHF Fan Vote”. HOW IS A CANDIDATE CHOSEN FOR THE HALL OF FAME? Each living inductee is an official voting member of the International Selection Committee.

Selection requires a majority of 75% of the total votes received.

The top six nominees selected by the public will constitute a “fan vote” that will be counted along with other ballots to select the 2024 inductees.

VOTING WILL BE OPEN APRIL 1, 2024 THROUGH APRIL 14, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT. The new class of inductees will be announced on May 20, 2024. The 2024 IVHF Induction Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024 in Holyoke, Mass., the birthplace of volleyball. The celebration is open to the public and tickets are currently on sale at VolleyHall.org. 2024 NOMINEE Male indoor players Dimitar KAROV (Bulgaria)

Ivan MILJKOVIC (Serbia)

Raul QUIROGA (Argentina)

Andrea ZORZI (Italy)

Philippe BLAIN (France) Female indoor players BELL Rule (Cuba)

Kumi NAKADA (Japan)

ZHANG Rongfang (China)

Manuela BENELLI (Italy)

Barbara JELIC-RUZIC (Croatia) Male beachgoers Julius BRINK & Jonas RECKERMANN (Germany)

Tim HOVLAND (USA) Female beach players ANA PAULA Henkel (Brazil)

ADRIANA Samuel (Brazil)

Elaine YOUNGS (United States of America) coach Jose “Ze Roberto” GUIMARAES (Brazil)

Kåre MOL (Norway)

Aleksander SKIBA (Poland)

Gilberto HERRERA (Cuba) leader Barry COUZNER (Australia)

Kainu MIKKOLA (Finland)

Giuseppe PANINI (Italy) PreVolley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volleyhall.org/news/2024-ivhf-fan-vote-launched The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos