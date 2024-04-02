News and Featured Headlines | KU News





LAWRENCE Celebrate and explore the diverse cultures and countries that make up the University of Kansas at the International Jayhawk Festival from 3 to 5 pm on April 17 in the Burge Union. Students mingle at the International Jayhawk Festival 2023. Credit: KU International Relations Representing cultures from around the world, the event includes information about study abroad programs at over 150 KUs, tabletop activities, games, crafts and performances, as well as free t-shirts, door prizes, international food and a fashion show. Students, staff, faculty and community members are encouraged to attend the free event. In its eighth year, the International Jayhawk Festival celebrates KU's diverse global community, the importance of global citizenship, the value of international education and the need for global awareness. Nearly 40 student groups, academic units and campus organizations will participate, offering cross-cultural activities, demonstrations and trivia. Sporting KC and the Council on International Relations will also be at the event with activities. Students can meet with study abroad advisors about international education opportunities around the world, discuss academic programs with representatives from area studies and language departments, connect with foreign language clubs, explore international career opportunities, and learn about international student organizations. A highlight will be international performances, including those representing Ukrainian, South Asian, Honduran, Peruvian, Turkish and Chinese cultures. The International Student Association will host an international fashion show showcasing traditional clothing from around the world. The Pederson Grants for Global Engagement, funded by KU student Christine Pederson, will provide support for 10 student clubs and organizations to represent their countries and cultures at the festival. This year's sponsors include the centers for East Asian Studies, Global and International Studies, Latin American and Caribbean Studies, and Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies; Indigenous Studies Program; International Affairs; International Support Services; Kansas African Studies Center; KU Alumni Association, KU Libraries; Middle Eastern Studies; Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging; Office for Multicultural Affairs; Open Language Resource Center; Pederson Grant, Spencer Art Museum; Activities of the Student Union; Study abroad and global engagement; and the University Career Center. Additional support comes from community sponsors Central Bank, the Council on International Relations, Jayhawk Community Partners and Pepsi. More information regarding the 2024 International Jayhawk Festival can be found on the International Affairs website.

