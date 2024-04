Marines and sailors arrive in NT for Naval Rotational Force Darwin

DARWIN, NT, Australia A new batch of Marines and sailors arrived in the Northern Territory to begin the 13th annual iteration of the Darwin Naval Rotational Force. Led by a California-based Marine infantry regiment for the third year in a row, this year the Marine Air-Ground Task Force brings approximately 2,000 US Marines and sailors to Australia's Northern Territory for a series of exercises and training events alongside the Australian Defense Force . Part of a 25-year deal struck in 2011 by then-President Barack Obama and then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard, the six-month forward deployments shared security objectives identified in the United States' Australian Posture Initiatives. The deployment has grown in scale and complexity every year, increasing the capabilities and ability of our Alliances to work together, and improving our combined capacity to respond to crises and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region. The MRF-D remains a key point of the Australia-US Security Alliance. The Marines and sailors of Naval Rotational Force Darwin are honored and excited to continue the legacy of cooperation and interaction with our Australian Defense Force brothers and sisters, said Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, commanding officer of MRF-D 24.3. Our strong alliance contributes to stability in the region and enables the readiness of our forces to respond to any crisis or emergency that arises. Participants will conduct operations across a full spectrum of missions, including expeditionary operations, geographically distributed communications, non-combatant evacuation operations, embassy reinforcements, humanitarian and disaster relief, and rapid combat power projection. These rotations not only help build interoperability between the ADF and the US, but also serve to enhance regional cooperation with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific, said Australian Navy Capt. Mitchell Livingstone, commanding officer of Headquarters Northern Command. As in previous rotations, this year's MRF-D exercise schedule will include security partners from across the Pacific Islands and the wider region. Training events will take place across Australia and various regional locations until the end of the MRF-D 24.3 rotation in October. The Australia-US alliance is an anchor of peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Our nations share key objectives: enhancing joint capabilities, promoting a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region, and strengthening their ability to respond to humanitarian crises, natural disasters, and contingencies.

