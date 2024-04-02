5 people, including 4 international aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, killed by airstrikes in Gaza, officials say

An airstrike killed four international aid workers and their Palestinian driver in Gaza on Monday, officials in the Palestinian territory said.

Aid workers were members of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization founded by celebrity chef José Andrés which, according to the organization, has sent more than 37 million meals for Palestinians in Gaza since October 7. Aid workers were moving from Deir al-Balah to Rafah when their convoy was hit.

One employee was British, one Polish and one Australian, the spokesman for the Gaza media office told a news conference. The nationality of the fourth worker was unknown as of Monday evening.

World Central Kitchen board member Robert Egger said the Australian killed in Monday night's attack was 44-year-old Zomi Frankcom of Melbourne, the Associated Press reported.

“This is completely unacceptable. Australia expects full responsibility for the deaths of aid workers,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, AFP reported.

The graphic pictures showed the bloody and bloody corpses of aid workers, some still wearing World Central Kitchen T-shirts, with their passports.

A Palestinian Red Crescent aid worker who helped bring bodies to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told The Associated Press that the workers were in a three-car convoy passing from northern Gaza when an Israeli rocket struck.

“Following reports regarding World Central Kitchen personnel in Gaza today, the IDF is conducting a full review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, adding that had worked closely with World Central Kitchen “in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza”.

US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on social media: “We are heartbroken and deeply troubled by the attack that killed [World Central Kitchen] aid workers in Gaza. Aid workers must be protected as they provide desperately needed aid and we call on Israel to swiftly investigate what happened.”

People stand with food aid provided by the World Central Kitchen in Gaza, in this photo released on March 19, 2024 and taken from social media. World Central Kitchen via Reuters



World Central Kitchen said it was aware of reports of the attack. “This is a tragedy,” World Central Kitchen wrote on social networks. “Aid workers and civilians should never be a target. EVER.”

In a long post on social mediaAndrés said his organization had lost several “brothers and sisters in an IDF airstrike in Gaza” and called on the Israeli government to “stop killing civilians and aid workers and stop using food as a weapon.”

“I am heartbroken and saddened for their families and friends and our entire WCK family,” Andrés wrote. “These are people … angels … I served together in Ukraine, Gaza, Turkey, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. They are not faceless … they are not nameless.”

The strike happened two days later a convoy of three ships left a port in Cyprus with 400 tons of food and other supplies to Gaza amid concerns of an imminent famine in the territory. The US has said it hopes the sea route from Cyprus could provide an alternative escape route for northern Gaza.

World Central Kitchen said shipments to Gaza were loaded with rice, pasta, flour, legumes, canned vegetables and protein and contained enough food to prepare more than 1 million meals. There were also dates on board, which are traditionally eaten to break the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

The United Nations and partners have warned that famine could be imminent in the devastated, largely isolated northern Gaza. CBS News previously reported that some 1.7 million people in Gaza have been displaced in the territory, according to the UN, with many lacking access to food, water, medicine or adequate shelter.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed since October 7, when Hamas-led militants swept into southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages. Israel responded with an air, ground and naval offensive that has killed an estimated 33,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up about two-thirds of those killed.

—Camilla Schick and The Associated Press contributed reporting.

