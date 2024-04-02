Students gain valuable career insights from DexKo Global | executive News, Sports, Jobs





The transition from college to starting a career can be an exciting yet daunting prospect for many students. With so many unknowns, students can feel overwhelmed. One way Marietta College's Center for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (CECD) is trying to help alleviate this stress is by inviting industry experts and potential employers to speak and interact with students. On March 21, CECD welcomed 16 Marietta College students ready to explore employment and internship opportunities at DexKo Global. Presenter Danean Whipkey, Vice President of Human Resources at DexKo Global, brought a wealth of knowledge and insider knowledge to share with attendees. “Events like these are a testament to the invaluable role that CECD and the College play in bridging the gap between academia and the professional realm.” said Dr. Jacqueline Khorassani, CECD Senior Director. “By facilitating these connections, we empower our students to take charge of their futures and pursue their dreams with confidence and purpose.” For many students, this was their first look into the inner workings of a company like DexKo Global, a leading global manufacturer of highly engineered driving equipment. The information session provided a rare opportunity to hear directly from a seasoned professional about the company's culture and values, while also learning about potential employment. Throughout the event, Whipkey vividly described what it means to be a part of the DexKo Global team. She shared insights into the various roles and responsibilities within the organization, highlighting the skills and qualities they look for in potential candidates. “In a world where opportunity can seem elusive, engaging recruiters directly with students is a powerful catalyst for growth, inspiration and success.” said Khorassan. “It's a reminder that the journey from student to professional is not one to be navigated alone, but rather a collaborative effort supported by mentors, industry leaders and educational institutions committed to paving the way for the next generation of talent.” Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mariettatimes.com/news/local-news/2024/04/students-gain-valuable-career-insight-from-dexko-global-executive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos