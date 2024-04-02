Twenty Labor councilors quit the party in protest at the leadership | LABOR





Twenty Lancashire Labor councilors have resigned in protest at the party's national leadership. They have claimed that Labor wants to control whatever every councilor wants to say and have suggested that their selection processes are unfair. All 10 Labor members of Pendle Borough Council, including its leader, and Labor councilors on Nelson City Council and Brierfield City Council in Lancashire will sit as independents. Mohammed Iqbal, a Pendle councillor, said: In recent weeks a culture has developed from the National Labor Party which seems to want to control anything every councilor wants to say. Or where there are good working councilors who have served the community for a number of years, the party at national level seems to dictate who can stay where and when. Iqbal was previously suspended from the party for 18 months for allegedly making anti-Semitic comments at a meeting. The councillor, who denies the allegations, told Granada TV: I joined the Labor Party over 30 years ago and have always been encouraged to speak out on issues. The Labor leadership has faced criticism from parts of the party over its position on the Gaza conflict. Pat McFadden, Labour's national campaign co-ordinator, said on Tuesday morning: Everyone is allowed to have their views and I completely understand why people feel really strongly about this issue. We saw what happened on October 7, we saw what happened in the six months since then with tens of thousands of people killed, and through it all we've said three things. He said Labour's three demands in the conflict were the return of hostages, a lasting ceasefire and a better future for the Palestinian people. Asked about Iqbals' departure, McFadden said: If someone makes the decision to leave, it's something to regret, but what I'm really focused on is the 2,000-plus Labor candidates who will be in the election local in a few weeks. . Four of the councilors will stand for re-election in the May election, with candidate lists available by April 4. In November, the leader of Burnley Borough Council and 10 other councilors resigned in protest at Keir Starmers' refusal to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, following a series of similar walkouts from the party in councils across England . Guardian Newsroom: What is Labour's plan?

On Tuesday 16 April, 9.15pm BST, join Gaby Hinsliff, Tom Baldwin, Polly Toynbee and Kiran Stacey as they discuss the ideas and events that could shape Labor in power. Book tickets here or at guardian.live

