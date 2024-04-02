News Garrett College goes international





Garrett College goes international Ten international students celebrated in 'An Evening Abroad' Garrett College hosted an evening abroad last Thursday to celebrate its 10 international students. The students, left to right, are: Brandon Metivier, Stefan Machkovski, Wyatt Slocum, Giancarlo Bernardo, Musulyn Pinney, Sara Tabuena, Courtney Milner, Tawananyasha Mirira, Lucas Bridger and (seated) Manuela Peres de Castro. Garrett College international students participate in a joint project with Garrett County Public Schools that brings students into elementary school classrooms. Pictured, left to right, (back row) are Crellin Elementary School third grade teacher Carrie Hordubay, GC international student Tawananyasha Mirira, former Garrett College administrator Vianne Bell, (back row first) Cillian Walton, Brody Welch, Kyla Tressler, Kaydence Moon, Camden Lewis and Bem Agev. Students hold the flag of Zimbabwe. Ten international students from five different countries were celebrated Thursday night as Garrett College hosted an evening abroad at Edwards CARC Gymnasium. Tawananyasha Mirira (Zimbabwe), Musulyn Pinney (Liberia), Courtney Milner (United Kingdom), Manuela Peres de Castro and Sara Tabuena (both Spain), and Canadians Wyatt Slocum, Lucas Bridger, Stefan Machkovski, Bernardo Giancarlo and Brandon Metivier were include everyone. known Each of the five national anthems was played at the event, which included favorite foods from each country. Nyama (Zimbabwe beef), Liberian jollof rice, poutine, tortilla de patate and afternoon tea with cookies were the featured foods. The event featured a large turnout of Garrett College staff and students, as well as community members. “It was great to see everyone,” Milner said, adding that the event “reminded us all of home.” Director of Institutional Compliance Shelley Menear, Director of Human Resources Janis Bush and Director of Admissions and Recruiting Melissa Wass hosted the event. Karen Lauer and other members of the GFWC Civic Club of Oakland also offered support for the event, as did former Garrett College Trustee Vianne Bell and Crellin Elementary School Counselor Tim Watson. Bell, Watson, Crellin Elementary School Principal Dana McCauley and Grantsville Elementary School Principal Tracie Miller are key leaders of the Garrett College-Garrett County Public Schools program that brings international college students into GCPS elementary school classrooms. Garrett College coaches were also out in force at the event, as many of GC's international students play sports for the Lakers. Half of this year's international contingent, Canadians Slocum, Bridger, Machkovski, Giancarlo and Metivier are players on the Garrett College baseball team, while Peres de Castro (women's soccer and basketball), Milner (women's soccer) and Tabuena (soccer for women) also play. on GC athletic teams. “I was pleasantly surprised by the turnout,” Menear said. “It was a challenge to wrap up everyone's schedule. When we knew how excited [international] students were about the event, we knew we had to find a way to make it happen.” Bush said word of mouth brought many community members to the event. “An entire family came after hearing about the event from one of their kids' mentors at Garrett Mentors,” Bush said. Pinney praised the support international students receive from Wass, who oversees international recruitment for the College. “We had a lot of emails and she answered all my questions,” Pinney said of the international recruiting process. “She was very knowledgeable and I felt that if I came here, I would feel welcome. She was a big reason why I came here.” “We are extremely pleased to have a growing international student population,” said Dr. Richard Midcap, president of Garrett College. “These students enrich and enhance our College community.”

