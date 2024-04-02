Food charity suspends Gaza operations after says airstrike kills workersExBulletin



World Central Kitchen, the international food charity founded by chef Jos Andrs, announced early Tuesday that it was suspending aid operations after it said an Israeli airstrike killed seven of the organization's workers in Gaza.

The organization said its workers had traveled to a “conflict-free zone” in two armored cars bearing the WCK logo and a soft-skinned vehicle. He said that despite arranging the trip with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the convoy was hit as it was leaving a warehouse in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it is investigating the report “at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

In its statement, WCK said the seven killed were from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, and Palestine.

“This is not just an attack on WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations that show up in the worst situations where food is used as a weapon of war,” WCK CEO Erin Gore said. “This is unforgivable.”

WCK's announcement followed an earlier statement by Andrs saying his organization had lost “several” of its international volunteers in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

The well-known chef of Spanish origin said in a statement about X: “Today, @WCK lost some of our brothers and sisters in an IDF airstrike in Gaza. I am heartbroken and saddened for the families and friends and our entire WCK family.”

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the death of an Australian aid worker was unacceptable.

“The truth is that it is beyond any reasonable circumstance that someone who is going to provide aid and humanitarian assistance should lose their life,” Albanese said.

World Central Kitchen operates in crisis zones around the globe. It had begun sending food and aid to Gaza as UN experts and aid groups warn that large parts of the population are suffering from malnutrition and thousands of people, particularly in northern Gaza, are at risk of imminent starvation. Last week, the International Court of Justice issued an order that Israel, which denies reports of food shortages, must ensure that sufficient aid enters Gaza.

A Palestinian aid worker who was on the team that brought the aid workers' bodies to the hospital said Associated Press that WCK volunteers had driven in a three-car convoy delivering aid to northern Gaza and were headed back south when an Israeli rocket hit. The doctor, Mahmoud Thabet, said they returned to Rafah, where more than a million displaced Gazans have taken shelter near Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

Footage that The Associated Press said was from Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza showed at least four bodies, some wearing body armor and one wearing a T-shirt with the WCK logo on it. Hospital staff said the passports of the dead showed one of them to be British, another Australian and one Polish. The nationality of the fourth was not immediately clear. Other reports indicated that a Palestinian driver from the Gaza Strip was also killed.

Andrs mourned the loss of his colleagues and denounced Israeli policy in the isolated coastal enclave, which it seized last October after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel that killed around 1,200 people and took hundreds of hostages in Gaza, where more there are 130 left.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has killed more than 32,000 people, the Gaza health ministry says.

“The Israeli government must stop this indiscriminate killing,” Andrs told X. “It must stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon. There are no more lives innocents lost. Peace begins with our common humanity. It must begin now.”

WCK had sent three ships from Cyprus which anchored at sea on Monday with 400 tonnes of food for the territory. It was the group's second delivery from the sea. The United States, which has sent aid packages to Gaza, has said it will build a floating dock off the coast to facilitate aid shipments, although it is not expected to be ready for several weeks.