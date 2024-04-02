Distinguished International Alumni to be Honored at Air University > Maxwell Air Force Base > Display





Air University plans to host distinguished students and guests from past international students for this year International Alumni of Distinction Seminar and the International Honor Roll 2024 event, sponsored by Air Force Chief of Staff AND Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force during a festive week April 15-19, 2024. Both events add to efforts to codify bilateral asymmetric advantage, built on shared values, trust and mutual respect, and play an important role in international security. “Our National Security Strategy underscores the fact that we cannot meet the challenges facing our nation alone,” he said. Lieutenant General Andrea Tullos, Commander and President of the Air University. “Our allies and partners are essential to our ability to maintain a strategic advantage. The presence of international students in our classrooms is essential to build a common understanding of the challenges we face and foster the mutual trust that is essential to the seamless integration of our forces to thwart or defeat any adversary. We build connections in our classrooms and in our community that translate into lifelong partnerships around the globe. It is an honor to celebrate the achievements of our international partners who are members of our Air University family.” Approximately 21 international alumni will have their names forged on the IHR Wall of Honor, an initiative of Deputy Chief of Staff General Piotrowski in 1985. For the seminar, 42 senior international leadership alumni from 25 countries are expected to attend this year. “The Air Force University is honored to advance U.S. defense and diplomacy through these two exciting events highlighting the critically important role our relationships with our international partners play in strengthening the capabilities and strengths of the United States Air Force,” said lieutenant colonel Andrea Searor, for international affairs of the Air University. branch chief for engagements. “Throughout the week there will be celebrations of shared values, commitment to problem-solving and interconnected challenges among the highest levels of military leadership. The privilege we have in hosting these events cannot be overstated.” These events highlight graduates who have risen to prominent positions in their country, supporting the competitive efforts of major powers through strengthening relationships with international allies and partners. This iteration of visitors projects to include a 38 percent increase in attendance from the previous opportunity, along with the inclusion of three new counties in the IHR. Prerequisites to be considered for IHR honors include nominees attaining the rank of Chief of Staff of the Air Force or Master Sergeant Major of the Air Force, or higher equivalency in either a military or civilian capacity. Selection of inductees is based on input from senior US defense officials and security cooperation organizations. Candidates must be an officer graduate of the Air Force Domestic University or enlisted military professional education.

