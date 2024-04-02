International
The International Festival of Arts and Ideas publishes the summer lineup
The festival is celebrating its 29th anniversary with a packed two-week schedule.
Brooklyn Browner
Staff Reporter
Courtesy of Judy Sirota Rosenthal
On Thursday, International Festival of Arts and Ideas reported summer training for its two-week event that will take place from June 14-29.
This annual program includes over 150 events, 85 percent of which are free to the New Haven public, according to their website. These events include concerts, dance performances, keynote speeches, kayak tours, cooking classes, a lecture series, and even a Shakespearean circus performance that alludes to the current political environment of the United States. Events are held at various locations around the city, however, New Haven Green serves as the heart of the festival.
There is no other place this could happen than in New Haven because of the culture, history and emphasis on the arts that really bring this festival to life, said Shelley Quiala, Executive Director of Arts and Ideas. The arts and humanities bind us as people together, celebrating our shared humanities and serving as a means of self-expression in a world where we are so isolated.
According to Quiala, the festival began in 1996 to connect local art with global conversations, a spirit the festival has maintained as it has grown. The three women responsible for its genesis Anne Calabresi, Jean Handley and Roslyn Meyer aimed to showcase New Haven as a premier arts destination, Quiala said.
To accomplish such a task, they modeled the festival after European art festivals, including the Edinburgh Festival, which was founded in the ashes of World War II.
The main purpose of the festival is to interact with different groups of people and cultures, increasing international understanding and social cohesion, Quiala added.
To kick off the festival, Colombari Company King Lear will pay homage to the June 11th holiday. Ticketed show, curated by Artsucation and the New Havens Official Juneteenth Coalition, will compete at the University Theater June 14-16.
The festival will also host Caribbean Music Festival on June 29 at the Alexander Clark Stage on the New Haven Green. The Caribbean Music Festival will feature performances, Caribbean cuisine and booths featuring historical artifacts and facts from island representatives.
Shermaine Cooke-Edmonds, Chief Operating Officer representing Dominica and Karaine Holness, Executive Director representing Jamaica, shared their insights on the importance of the Caribbean Heritage Festival in New Haven.
This work is vital to the New Haven community because many do not know that some Caribbean people live, work and play in New Haven, Cooke-Edmonds and Holness write. We often hear about Hartford and Bridgeport, but New Haven was missing or overlooked.
The International Festival of Arts and Ideas will also commemorate World Refugee Day on June 20 with a free concert on the New Haven Green featuring Ukrainian quartet Folk Fusion DakhaBrakha. The band's name in Ukrainian translates as give and take, a title festival organizers said felt fitting with their aim to produce a transnational sound.
Overall, the festival is a fantastic way to find something new, as it brings to New Haven what might otherwise be overlooked or misunderstood, said Katrice Kemble, Associate Director of Development for the International Festival of Arts and Ideas. By bringing all these different art forms together under one umbrella, we are able to celebrate diversity in a collective, community-oriented way.
Linda Cortes, Interim Director of External Relations for the Festival, also commented on the beauty of the festival, saying that the performances are filled with creativity, vibrancy and compassion.
In addition to running the two-week festival, the International Festival of Arts and Ideas also offers programs throughout the year to support their efforts on a larger scale. This year began with the Great Reading program based on the book The Best We Could Do, a story of Cambodian family migration.
Before the official festival begins, the organization hosts an annual series of one-day festivals in various New Haven neighborhoods in May.
The 2024 festival schedule was released at the Insider reception on March 28.
