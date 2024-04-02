International
If you live in Ottawa and want to see a total eclipse, head to the border
If you want the full experience of a total solar eclipse on April 8, you'll need to leave Ottawa and head south.
The Ottawa-Gatineau area will experience a near-total eclipse, with the moon expected to cover about 99 percent of the sun, but it won't be covered in complete darkness like other areas.
“The sun is a very, very bright star, so even one percent of light is very light. You won't see things like the solar corona, which is only visible when you completely block the sun,” Nikhil Arora said. , eclipse outreach coordinator at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.
Fortunately, you don't have to travel far to reach the “path of totality,” an area of North America that will experience total solar coverage.
Nearby Kingston and Gananoqueare host eclipse events in public parks.
Some local provincial parks and historic sites are also gearing up for eclipse watchers, and the Queen's Will is providing some experts to answer questions at some locations.
Arora said Kingston's planning is trying to learn from the 2017 US eclipse, the most photographed to date.
“The biggest thing we have to think about is traffic congestion and congestion. That's what we're trying to avoid,” he said. “Kingston Transit is free on that day to get to the viewing locations.”
If the water is more your style, the cruise season has started early in the Thousand Islands area to cater to eclipse watchers.
Gananoque Tourism Coordinator Jennifer Baril said the eclipse has kicked off the local tourism season more than a month early.
Ottawa morning11:33Where to get the best view of the solar eclipse in eastern Ontario
Plan to change plans
Backup plans are essential if you're “very eager” to get the total experience, according to eclipse watcher David Makepeace.
“The center line along the path of totality is where the eclipse lasts the longest,” he said.
“If you go inside the northern border, you can see a minute or a minute and a half [total] eclipse, but if you had spent that extra hour going deeper, you could end up with three and a half minutes.”
Makepeace, who has followed and captured eclipses for 30 years, is planning to travel to Mexico to all but guarantee clear skies. He recommends watching the weather radar before April 8.
“If you're in the Ottawa area, you might find it's going to be cloudy, but it's going to be fine in Niagara Falls,then drive to Niagara Falls. I know it's a long way, but that's the nature of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.
“If you're willing to cross the border into the United States, it's your shortest path to the longest amount of wholeness.”
NY hotels booked
Eclipse watchers from around the world have already noticed how much of the path of totality falls across New York State.
“Hotel rooms on the U.S. side were full more than a year ago, and short-term rentals have continued to book, book, and book as the weeks go by,” said Corey Fram, director of tourism at the Thousand Island International Tourism Council. Islands. .
“So we know visitors are coming.”
The small town of Watertown, 200 kilometers south of Ottawa, expects its population to multiply by up to eight times during the eclipse.
Chairwoman Sarah Compo Pierce has been involved in planning for the past two years.
“We're expecting an incredible influx of visitors. The highest estimate we've seen so far is 174,000 people, which would be the largest in anyone's memory to happen in the city,” Compo Pierce said.
The city is shutting down most of its non-essential operations and redirecting staff to manage traffic and the major “Eclipse Total of the Park” event at Thompson Park.
The free event has drawn people from Italy and South America to sign up for tickets, Compo Pierce said.
Restaurants and retailers are encouraged to be ready for visitors on April 8, while other businesses such as furniture stores are asked to reschedule deliveries.
If big crowds aren't your scene, remember that the eclipse is available for free anywhere you can safely stop and put on your eclipse glasses. Some countries prefer you do not park on the side of the road and recommend parking lots.
“As long as you can see the sun from your location within the path of totality, then you're in the right place to see the eclipse,” Makepeace said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/total-eclipse-april-8-travel-1.7158181
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carver High School Teacher Dresses for Success
- If you live in Ottawa and want to see a total eclipse, head to the border
- 'It reminds me of what happened to my father': Steve Kerr on the war in Gaza
- Pakistani court suspends corruption convictions of Imran Khan and his wife
- Thousands of parents of two-year-olds benefit from 15 hours of free childcare. Here's how: – The Education Hub
- Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. Announce Share Repurchase Program Update and Conference Call
- Dell's Garima Kochhar: Driving Innovation and Inclusion in Technology | Data Center Knowledge
- Minister Joly will travel to Belgium to participate in the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- 8 foods that can help treat dengue fever and increase platelet count
- Judges' inaction in Trump's classified documents case dashes hopes for July trial | Donald Trump
- Nikkhil Advani on lack of unity in Bollywood: Vidhu Vinod Chopra will do something rebellious, but the industry will say 'paagal hai' | Hindi Cinema News
- Tennis coaches take different approaches to their doubles lineups