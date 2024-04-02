If you live in Ottawa and want to see a total eclipse, head to the border

If you want the full experience of a total solar eclipse on April 8, you'll need to leave Ottawa and head south.

The Ottawa-Gatineau area will experience a near-total eclipse, with the moon expected to cover about 99 percent of the sun, but it won't be covered in complete darkness like other areas.

“The sun is a very, very bright star, so even one percent of light is very light. You won't see things like the solar corona, which is only visible when you completely block the sun,” Nikhil Arora said. , eclipse outreach coordinator at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

Fortunately, you don't have to travel far to reach the “path of totality,” an area of ​​North America that will experience total solar coverage.

Nearby Kingston and Gananoqueare host eclipse events in public parks.

Some local provincial parks and historic sites are also gearing up for eclipse watchers, and the Queen's Will is providing some experts to answer questions at some locations.

Arora said Kingston's planning is trying to learn from the 2017 US eclipse, the most photographed to date.

“The biggest thing we have to think about is traffic congestion and congestion. That's what we're trying to avoid,” he said. “Kingston Transit is free on that day to get to the viewing locations.”

Nikhil Arora is an astronomer and eclipse outreach coordinator for Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. (Queen's University)

If the water is more your style, the cruise season has started early in the Thousand Islands area to cater to eclipse watchers.

Gananoque Tourism Coordinator Jennifer Baril said the eclipse has kicked off the local tourism season more than a month early.

Ottawa morning11:33Where to get the best view of the solar eclipse in eastern Ontario Matthew Kupfer walks you through your options on the road to totality.

Plan to change plans

Backup plans are essential if you're “very eager” to get the total experience, according to eclipse watcher David Makepeace.

“The center line along the path of totality is where the eclipse lasts the longest,” he said.

“If you go inside the northern border, you can see a minute or a minute and a half [total] eclipse, but if you had spent that extra hour going deeper, you could end up with three and a half minutes.”

David Makepeace reacts after witnessing a total solar eclipse in Arizona in 2012. (Liz Malicki)

Makepeace, who has followed and captured eclipses for 30 years, is planning to travel to Mexico to all but guarantee clear skies. He recommends watching the weather radar before April 8.

“If you're in the Ottawa area, you might find it's going to be cloudy, but it's going to be fine in Niagara Falls,then drive to Niagara Falls. I know it's a long way, but that's the nature of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

“If you're willing to cross the border into the United States, it's your shortest path to the longest amount of wholeness.”

NY hotels booked

Eclipse watchers from around the world have already noticed how much of the path of totality falls across New York State.

“Hotel rooms on the U.S. side were full more than a year ago, and short-term rentals have continued to book, book, and book as the weeks go by,” said Corey Fram, director of tourism at the Thousand Island International Tourism Council. Islands. .

“So we know visitors are coming.”

The small town of Watertown, 200 kilometers south of Ottawa, expects its population to multiply by up to eight times during the eclipse.

Chairwoman Sarah Compo Pierce has been involved in planning for the past two years.

“We're expecting an incredible influx of visitors. The highest estimate we've seen so far is 174,000 people, which would be the largest in anyone's memory to happen in the city,” Compo Pierce said.

Sarah Compo Pierce, the mayor of Watertown, NY, says the small town has been preparing for nearly two years and is expecting thousands of visitors to Thompson Park to view the total solar eclipse. (Ryan Garland/CBC)

The city is shutting down most of its non-essential operations and redirecting staff to manage traffic and the major “Eclipse Total of the Park” event at Thompson Park.

The free event has drawn people from Italy and South America to sign up for tickets, Compo Pierce said.

Restaurants and retailers are encouraged to be ready for visitors on April 8, while other businesses such as furniture stores are asked to reschedule deliveries.

If big crowds aren't your scene, remember that the eclipse is available for free anywhere you can safely stop and put on your eclipse glasses. Some countries prefer you do not park on the side of the road and recommend parking lots.

“As long as you can see the sun from your location within the path of totality, then you're in the right place to see the eclipse,” Makepeace said.