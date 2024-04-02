International
Airport firefighters decide to strike nationally, threatening school holiday travel plans
Aviation firefighters at major Australian airports will strike on April 15 amid claims by their union that a shortage of aviation firefighters and rescue firefighters is putting air passengers at risk.
The Australian Fire Fighters Union (UFUA) says it has released documents from employer Airservices Australia showing an “extreme risk” at 13 airports and “high risk” at 14 others.
The planned work stoppage will affect 27 airports nationwide and will last 4 hours from 6am.
The move threatens to disrupt school holiday travel plans as students in New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory begin their two-week term break and those in other states return to start their second term.
The UFUA has claimed government-owned air navigation regulator Airservices Australia has failed to address resourcing issues, but the regulator has hit back, saying staffing levels are adequate.
The secretary of the union's aviation branch, Wes Garrett, told ABC radio that the “primary concern” of every aviation firefighter was “the safety of the air travelers they are sworn to protect and the safety of other crew members”.
“These leaked documents confirm that Australia's air travelers face a huge risk every time they step on an aircraft in Australia, should an incident occur,” Mr Garrett said.
“At 13 major airports across Australia, including Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide, leaked documents confirm air travelers face extreme risk.”
He said air travelers at the remaining 14 airports across Australia, including Sydney, Canberra and Hobart, were at “high risk”.
Mr Garrett added that the service's task resource analysis (ART) showed current staffing levels were “well below where they should be”.
“What we are saying is that the results and the risk identified in those processes should be reflected in our enterprise agreement,” he said.
He said ART was an internationally recognized methodology for determining the amount of fire engines, trucks and resources needed to protect passengers in the event of a worst-case scenario at an Australian airport.
“Shamefully, Airservices knew of the dire risk to air travelers if an incident occurred from 2022 and refused to release the documents to the Union or the public,” he said.
Garrett said the personnel concerns topped the list of 26 items on a log of claims that were asked to be resolved in the current enterprise bargaining negotiations, which began last October.
“We don't seem to be making any progress,” he said.
“These resource shortages include a shortage of key personnel to operate breathing apparatus, a shortage of firefighting agents to suppress multiple incidents, insufficient personnel and vehicles to protect both sides of a downed aircraft, a shortage of personnel to command and effective fire control on the ground, and the lack of procedural control at Australia's airports”.
The union is seeking a 20 per cent pay rise over three years, while Airservices Australia has offered 11.2 per cent over three years.
Garrett said the timing of the strike action had “coincidentally” fallen during the school holidays for some states.
“I don't think there's ever an appropriate time for a work stoppage when it comes to aviation and I think that really should inspire Airservices to come in and sort out the deal as quickly as possible so that we don't there are stops and there is no concern for the public”.
Airservices Australia said the union's action was motivated by its offer of a pay rise as part of ongoing employment agreement negotiations.
In a statement, Airservices Australia said the dispute had “nothing to do with staffing levels”, which were sufficient to meet operational requirements.
He added that ARTs “do not measure the operational risk of the current state”.
“Risk assessments included in the ART process are based on theoretical scenarios that do not consider the likelihood of an event occurring or reflect the actual operational environment,” the statement said.
“Airservices conducts operational risk assessments to capture and determine risk management and manage them to a level that is as low as is reasonably practicable, and the ART documentation states that Airservices' existing processes are effective and appropriate for current levels of operational risk.”
“Airservices has sufficient ARFF personnel to meet our regulatory obligations and is investing $1 billion over the next 10 years in equipment and facilities for our Aviation Fire Rescue Crews (ARFF).
The statement said the union's bargaining claims would cost the aviation industry and passengers an additional $128 million.
Airservices Australia said it would work with airlines and airports to maintain safe operations and minimize any impact on the traveling public during the planned work stoppage.
Adelaide Airport general manager of people and culture Dermot O'Neill said he was unsure “exactly what impact it might have on operations” at the airport, which was about to embark on its busiest month since the pandemic.
“At this stage, it is our intention to keep in touch with Air Services and we will provide any relevant updates to our customers via our social media channels and no doubt the airlines will do the same,” he said.
