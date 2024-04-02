Israel strikes the Iranian Consulate in Syria after the major transfer of US weapons – national and international news – Moon 1 April 2024





The value of the shares of the Trump media company drops just days after shares go on sale. Israel bombers the Iranian Consulate in Damascus after the large transfer of US weapons. National news The Trump media company's shares falls just days after shares go on sale Shares in Donald Trump Media Trump Media and Technology Group media company (traded as DJT) lost 20% of their value when markets opened today. The company's shares went on sale last week in an agreement that was projected to worth about $ 11 billion. Trump owns 60% of the company, which means its net wealth will rise by about $ 6 billion. Today's loss reduced it by about $ 1 billion. DJT is the media company that stands behind Trump's social media platform, Trump Social. The platform management has been ruined by problems since it was launched in 2021 after Trump was banned from Twitter. Among other things, in 2022, it was reported that one of the main platform contractors owed over $ 1.5 million that was never paid. The price drop today came after TMTG reported a loss of nearly $ 60 million last year with only about $ 4 million. Despite its presence among Trump's fans, the platform has never managed to attract a large basis of users to cover its expenses through advertising revenue. While Truth Social has claimed nearly 9 million signups, analytics show it only has about 5 million monthly active users. Its competitor Twitter/X has about 421 million active monthly users. Analysts say that DJT's massive initial assessment – which would not be expected with platform management problems and poor financial performance – are likely to be driven by small investors who wanted to show their support for Trump during his presidential campaign and legal difficulties. Click here for the full story (opens in the new tab). International news Israel bombs Iranian consulate in Damascus after major US arms transfer During the weekend, it was reported that the Biden administration was transferring billions of dollars to Israel. The full list of weapons has not been made public (and will probably not be done) but among them weapons that the Biden administration authorized for transfer Were: 1800 bombs MK84 2000 pounds,

500 bombs MK82 500-LB,

and 25 f35a fighter planes. The White House approved this transfer despite the weeks of public finger temptation over the prosecution of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza (which many consider it equivalent to genocide). Transfer came a few days after The State Department announced that there was “no evidence” that Israel was violating international law with American weapons. This is despite evidence that Israel has targeted innocent civilians, hospitals, schools, facilities and UN workers, journalists and medical personnel. It is illegal under US law to transfer arms to any country that is violating the Geneva Conventions and other international laws intended to protect civilians in conflict. This morning, an Israeli airstrike leveled the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, according to state media reports. Israel has not commented on its involvement, but Israel does not usually confirm or deny carrying out such attacks on foreign soil. Hossein Akbari, Iran's ambassador to Syria, who worked at the neighboring embassy, ​​said the attack killed seven people. These included the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, Zahedi's deputy, Sardar Haji Rahimi and five other IRGC members. Akbari also said the consulate was hit by 6 rockets released by F-35 aircraft. When asked about the strike by reporters, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had this to say: US officials “are considering it”. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Like this: HOW Loading…

