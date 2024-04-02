Israeli attack kills 7 aid workers, World Central Kitchen suspends operations in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that his country's forces had inadvertently hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip last day, after an airstrike killed seven aid workers with the disaster relief charity.World Central Kitchen.

The US-based non-profit group, founded by celebrity chef Jos Andrs, said it was immediately suspending its operations in the region, and Cyprus said ships carrying aid were turning back after the incident, a major setback for efforts to get food into Gaza. from the sea. a population that has been pushed to the brink of starvation by the Israel-Hamas war.

Andrs said he was heartbroken and saddened by his colleagues who were killed.

The Israeli government must stop this indiscriminate killing, he wrote in X. It must stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces did not confirm they were responsible for the deaths and said they would open an investigation into the incident. This will help us reduce the risk of such an event happening again, said IDF spokesman Adm. Daniel Hagarisaid in a video statement.

Speaking hours later as he left the hospital where he had undergone hernia surgery, Netanyahu said: Unfortunately, in the last day, there was a tragic case of our forces inadvertently hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip.

This happens in war, we control it to the end, we are in contact with the governments and we will do everything so that this does not happen again, he added.

Netanyahu's comments came as Israel faced a wave of outrage from humanitarian organizations and foreign leaders over the deadly attack.

The charity said its team had coordinated its movements with the Israeli army and was traveling in a conflict-free zone with two armored cars branded with the World Central Kitchen logo and a soft-skinned vehicle.

Pictures from the site of the strike provided by international news agencies showed that one of the three cars in which the staff were traveling was completely burnt out by the side of the road. Another car had a huge hole in its roof, right through a World Central Kitchen logo.

World Central Kitchen said its convoy was hit as it was leaving a warehouse in the Deir al-Balah area of ​​central Gaza, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian food aid the charity had brought into Gaza by sea earlier in the day. .

The first such ship arrived in the enclave last month as part of a new US-backed effort to boost the flow of aid to northern Gaza, where aid agencies say Israeli bombardment and a blockade of ground aid efforts have let hundreds of thousands of people face. a possible famine.

Those killed were six international aid workers, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, and team members from Britain, Australia and Poland and a Palestinian driver. The charity did not release their identities.

Relatives and friends mourned the deaths as they gathered in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Said Khatib / AFP via Getty Images

The body of a staff member of the US-based aid group was carried through the streets of Rafah during his funeral. Khatib said / AFP – Getty Images

US-led appeals for a swift investigation into the incident.

We are heartbroken and deeply troubled by the strike, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in X. Aid workers must be protected as they provide desperately needed aid and we call on Israel to swiftly investigate what happened, she added. US officials have been in contact with Israeli officials directly about the attack, a US official told NBC News.

Australia condemned the strike and claimed responsibility for the death of its national, named as Lalzawmi Zomi Frankcom. Her family paid tribute to our brave and beloved Lord, who was said to have been killed doing the job he loved.

Poland too it was rumored what it said was a flouting of international humanitarian law, and Britain said the news was deeply troubling as it called on Israel to provide a full and transparent explanation of what happened.

World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore said the attack was inexcusable, describing it as an attack on humanitarian organizations that show up in the most dire situations where food is used as a weapon of war.

People gathered on Tuesday around one of the cars that was hit by the attack in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. AFP via Getty Images

humanitarian said last week that it had served 42 million meals in 175 days of its operations in Gaza. The suspension of those shipments after Monday's incident will add new uncertainty to international efforts to increase the flow of aid to northern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are largely cut off from the outside world.

Cypriot Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told NBC News on Tuesday that about two-thirds of the undelivered aid shipment brought by the World Central Kitchen to Gaza by sea this weekend are now being returned to Cyprus as a result of the incident.

We already have very few organizations with real capacity on the ground, said Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council charity. This is another blow to a lifeline for 2 million vulnerable and starving civilians, he said in a telephone interview.

The aid group is not currently planning to suspend its operations, but will have to be even more careful about the safety of its 60 staff members on the ground in Gaza, he said.

Egeland said he hoped this would be a turning point in the push for a new ceasefire agreement. It's the only sensible thing to do, he added.

Monday's deadly attack is part of a disturbing trend that has seen a record number of aid workers killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, said Jamie McGoldrick, the United Nations aid coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

This is not an isolated incident, he said in a statement. As of March 20, at least 196 humanitarians had been killed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since October 2023. This is nearly three times the number of deaths recorded in any single conflict in a single year.

In February, more than 100 people were killed and hundreds more injured as thousands of Palestinians gathered in Gaza City to receive a long-awaited aid shipment. The Israeli military said most of the victims were trampled or killed in a chaotic wave, but witnesses said civilians were killed by Israeli gunfire and tank artillery shells.

More than 32,900 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to local health officials, with many more buried under the rubble and presumed dead.

Since launching its operation in Gaza following the October 7 terror attack led by Hamas that killed more than 1,200 people, Israel has maintained a blockade and tightly controlled land crossings into the enclave, where the population of more than 2 million people face severe water and food shortages, and is now on the brink of what the United Nations has said is an imminent famine.

Washington, Israel's closest ally, has pushed Netanyahu's government to increase the flow of aid to Gaza and has been releasing humanitarian aid since last month.

President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union address that he had directed an emergency mission to build a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza to enable ships to deliver humanitarian supplies by sea.