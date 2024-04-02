House Republicans want to rename DC International Airport after Trump





Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is pushing to rename Washington's main international airport after former President Trump. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., the GOP deputy speaker of the House, introduced the bill Friday along with six cosponsors. “In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump,” Reschenthaler told Fox News Digital. “As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing Welcome to Trump International Airport as they land on American soil.” TRUMP SAYS BRAGGING AFTER Pleading Not Guilty: 'EVER COULD SOMETHING LIKE THIS HAPPEN IN AMERICA' The legislative text obtained by Fox News Digital on Monday indicated that, if approved, “Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia shall, after the date of the enactment of this Act, be known and designated as Donald J. Trump International Airport.” “Any reference in any law, regulation, map, document, letter, or other record of the United States to the airport referred to in subsection (a) shall be deemed to be a reference to Donald J. Trump International Airport.” the law states briefly. Reschenthaler's bill is also supported by Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.; Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Barry Moore, R-Ala.; and Troy Nehls, R-Texas, according to the Congress.gov website. CHRIS CHRISTIE WITHDRAWS FROM CONSIDERATION FOR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATION NO LABELS The bill has little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate, but if it does, it would be the second D.C.-area airport named for a Republican commander-in-chief after Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. “In 1998, Congress renamed Washington National Airport after one of our greatest presidents, Ronald Reagan. It is only fitting that we do the same for another of our greatest presidents, Donald J. Trump, especially when he stands against the onslaught of armed government to fight for Americans like us,” Moore told Fox News Digital. Gosar similarly said, “I can see no more fitting recognition than naming both airports in our nation's capital after America's two greatest presidents: DCA after President Reagan and Dulles after President Trump.” MANHATTAN DA BRAGG ASKS JUDGE TO IMPOSE GAG ORDER ON TRUMP DURING HUSH-MONEY CASE CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Dulles is a busy international hub that is critical for the travel of lawmakers and other Washington officials, especially for airlines and lines that do not operate out of Reagan, which is smaller than its Loudoun County counterpart. Dulles was ranked 33rd out of 764 US airports in terms of passenger traffic in 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With domestic and international travel combined, approximately 25 million passengers passed through Dulles last year. It is also the fourth largest airport in the US by land area, according to the website Air Adviser. Fox News Digital reached out to the campaign for Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, for comment.

