New Support Member | Second chance





Second chance Second Chance's mission is to identify exceptional, low-income international students who are still seeking higher education opportunities at the end of the admissions cycle, and to find excellent academic homes for them to attend their higher education with full scholarships, through a unique process that includes a role model group, application support, advising guidance and mentoring. Second Chance's vision is that outstanding student leaders and change-makers, wherever they are in the world and whatever their opportunities, deserve access to tertiary education, economic opportunity, and social and global mobility in order to live lives of influence and service. Great minds should be in great schools. Talent should never be left on the table. Second Chance periodically offers information and professional development sessions on financial aid and scholarships, access to higher education, how to launch and implement comprehensive scholarship programs, and how to use them strategically to diversify campuses and support HALI students once they arrive on campus. Sign up to receive updates in future sessions. Second Chance has been operating for over five years and has a long history of success in placing high-achieving international students in institutions around the world. In 2018, Second Chance spearheaded a drive to find academic homes for 60 Nepali students whose scholarships had been revoked by UT Tyler. This phenomenal success story was documented in Chronicle of Higher Education.

Second Chance started a movement to support Nhial Deng, a refugee from Kakuma Refugee Camp, to attend a university in Canada on a full scholarship: Watch the video. Nhial then was winner of the Queen's Jubilee Prize AND Chegg Global Student Award (from over 4000 international entries).

Second Chance students are often “firsts”. Second Chance sent two HK universities their first Tanzanian students; and sent another university its first Cameroonian civil engineering student. Students launched the first African Student Union at a HK university, and another student became the first Nepalese student body president at a university in Qatar. Second Chance sent a US liberal arts college its first international students from Zimbabwe, Turkey and Nepal; we sent a Canadian university its first refugee student from South Sudan.

Second Chance students have done exceptionally well in their studies and made great contributions to their communities and campuses. Clusters are graduating with outstanding academic success and their relevance and close collaboration with their institutions' international offices have helped their institutions develop their student countries as new recruitment markets.

