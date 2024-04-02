



Today, Compass Lexecon celebrates International Women's Day (IWD) and the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year's IWD theme is #EmbracingEquity. When we embrace equality, we acknowledge each person's unique circumstances and aim to provide them with the resources and opportunities to set them up for success. Today we reflect on this year's theme, embracing equality and how we can all work collectively to affect positive change. We hope you will join us in celebrating IWD and continuing #EmbraceEquity in the workplace and beyond. At Compass Lexecon, we are proud to be surrounded by many inspiring women leaders and this year we wanted to highlight some of our professional women who have won awards over the past year. Yvette Austin Smith, Senior Managing Director and Head of Global Finance Practice, New York The award recognizes excellence and entrepreneurial spirit and is given to those who have made breakthroughs in business and helped other women achieve success. Carla Chavich, Executive Vice President, New York Carla is quoted as having excellent quantitative and analytical skills, with one client noting her participation in sessions as outstanding due to her ability to answer questions in a very clear manner. Mary T Coleman, Executive Vice President, Boston The list of Thought Leaders consists of individuals who deserve special mention because of their vast expertise and experience advising on some of the world's most important and cutting-edge legal issues. Kirsten Edwards-Warren, Executive Vice President and Deputy Head of Compass Lexecon EMEA, London W@Competition describes guiding stars as pioneers who have achieved leading roles and inspired with their professional expertise beyond the last five years. Kirsten is cited as a smart and creative economist who has excellent client management skills. Elizabeth Xiao-Ru Wang, Executive Vice President, Boston and Beijing The guide recognizes prominent professionals around the globe who specialize in valuations, compliance issues and commercial disputes. Elena Zoido, Executive Vice President, Madrid W@Competition describes guiding stars as pioneers who have achieved leading roles and inspired with their professional expertise beyond the last five years. WWL's list of thought leaders brings together the knowledge, expertise and wisdom of some of the world's leading lawyers and experts. Ruxandra Ciupagea, Senior Vice President, Madrid and London W@Competition describes Shining Stars as professional female competitors who have distinguished themselves and/or made notable professional achievements in the past five years. The Thought Leaders List brings together the knowledge, expertise and wisdom of some of the world's leading arbitrators, counsel and expert witnesses. Nadine Watson, Senior Vice President, Madrid WWL's featured thought leaders received the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources in our most recent research cycle. Alina Goad, Vice President, London W@Competition describes Shining Stars as professional female competitors who have distinguished themselves and/or made notable professional achievements in the past five years. Cecilia Nardini, Vice President, London W@Competition describes Rising Stars as young women and competition professionals who are expected to achieve significant professional achievements in the next five years. Soledad Pereiras, Vice President, Madrid W@Competition describes Rising Stars as young women and competition professionals who are expected to achieve significant professional achievements in the next five years. Learn more about our latest awards here

