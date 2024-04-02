House Republicans begin efforts to rename Dulles Airport to honor Donald Trump

Washington – A group of House Republicans is leading a long-running effort to rename the largest airport in the Washington, D.C., area — to honor former President Donald Trump.

HR 7845 would designate Washington Dulles International Airport as “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State in the Cold War era under former President Dwight Eisenhower. The DC area's other major airport is named after former President Ronald Reagan.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican from Pennsylvania and the majority's top lawmaker, introduced the bill on Friday. It has six GOP co-sponsors so far — Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Charles Fleischmann of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Barry Moore of Alabama and Troy Nehls of Texas.

“In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump,” Reschenthaler said in a statement. “As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing 'Welcome to Trump International Airport' as they touch down on American soil.”

Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



The effort, first reported from Fox News, has almost no prospects in Congress more broadly, with a Senate controlled by Democrats. And it may not make ground in the GOP-controlled House.

The Republican majority in the House of Representatives has been steadily shrinking in recent months, facing a handful of resignations even before lawmakers complete their terms. House Republicans now must have near-unanimity to pass the partisan legislation, which has been difficult to achieve amid divisions within the conference.

