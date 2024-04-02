Forbes has published the list of billionaires in the world. There are more than ever before – and they are richer.





Forbes has released its annual list of the world's billionaires, and in 2024, there are more people on the list than ever — and they're richer than ever. There are 141 more billionaires in the world than last year, with 2,781 in total. Their combined value equals $14.2 trillion – up $2 trillion in 2023. of List of 2024 also broke records set in 2021, with 26 more billionaires on the list and their combined net worth at $1.1 trillion. The billionaires themselves are also wealthier, with two-thirds adding to their net worth. The top 20 on the list gained the most, adding $700 billion to their combined net worth by 2023. And the US has a record 813 billionaires – the most of any country. China has 473 billionaires and India has 200, setting a record for that country. To calculate their wealth, Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024. Bernard Arnault and his family are in first place, with a net worth of $233 billion. Arnault is the head of LVMH, a luxury fashion and cosmetics conglomerate in France. The family is usually in the top three of the Forbes list of the richest people in the world. Elon Musk, once the richest man in the world, is second on the list, with a net worth of $195 billion. Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, also bought Twitter for $44 million in 2022, renaming it X. Musk owns about 74% of the social media company, which is now worth nearly 70% less than he paid, Forbes estimates. This and other factors like Tesla's low profits have led to his Net worth falls below $200 billion several times over the past two years. In third place is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $195 billion. Next comes Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who has a fortune of $177 billion. Other famous names on the list include: 100. Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch and his family, worth $19.5 billion

137. Dallas Cowboys CEO and President Jerry Jones, worth $13.9 billion

1330. Jay-Z, worth $2.5 billion

1851. Kim Kardashian, worth $1.7 billion

2545. Taylor Swift, worth $1.1 billion The richest woman on the list of billionaires is in 15th place: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of L'Oreal. As the richest woman in the world, she is worth $99.5 billion. The four richest women after Bettencourt: 21. Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, who is worth $72.3 billion

23. Julia Koch and her three children, who inherited a stake in Koch Industries from her husband when he died and is worth $64.3 billion

35. Jacqueline Mars, who owns one-third of the Mars candy and snack company, which is worth $38.5 billion

43. MacKenzie Scott the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, who has a fortune of 35.6 billion dollars More from CBS News Caitlin O'Kane Caitlin O'Kane is a New York City journalist who works on CBS News' social media team as a senior content and production manager. She writes on a variety of topics and produces “The Uplift,” the CBS News broadcast show that focuses on good news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/forbes-list-of-the-worlds-billionaires-2024-more-than-ever-before-wealthier-arnault-elon-musk-jeff-bezos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos