SUNY Morrisville Professor Receives President's Volunteer Service Award from Winrock International | tidings





SUNY Morrisville professor Christopher Scalzo is making his mark not only in the classroom, but around the world. His global philanthropy was recently recognized with the President's Award for Volunteer Service from Winrock International. It is the second time he has received the award, a prestigious national honor that celebrates international volunteer service. Scalzo, a business professor, is among 32 volunteers to receive the award, which is presented by the President's Council on Civic Service and Participation, a group created by former President George W. Bush to recognize the invaluable contributions of volunteers to the nation. ours. Scalzo, from Liverpool, has contributed more than 1,000 hours of voluntary service on international assignments in Honduras, Kenya, Lebanon, Malawi (remote) and Nigeria. Working with Winrock and USAID under the Farmer-to-Farmer program, Scalzo completed financial training and analysis with dairy farmers in Honduras, strategic planning workshops and training with Kabba College of Agriculture in Nigeria. I am happy to use my experience to help other areas of the world, Scalzo said. These trips allow me to sharpen my business skills and experience different cultures up close while making friends in different parts of the world. His international philanthropy, a catalyst for companies and farmers in developing countries, also sheds a unique light on his SUNY Morrisville classroom, where he has taught for 23 years. These trips will help students in their future careers by providing an experience that broadens their perspective on business, culture and the world, he said. I bring this back to the classroom and it's applied learning that students wouldn't normally get. Scalzo's consulting includes three trips to Kenya, one to help a company that produces soybeans and corn improve its operations and another to Lebanon to help several companies in the organic food industry with creating a business model and conducting analysis financial. He also went to Nanjing, China, where he taught macroeconomics at the Nanjing Institute of Industry and Technology (NIIT) and, most recently, spent three weeks as a consultant, sharing his expertise in Kabba, Nigeria, where he worked with a team of five – The annual strategic plan at the Kabba College of Agriculture. The college is a division of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, located in West Africa. Winrock has a long history of international volunteer service, with more than 7,000 volunteers having volunteered on behalf of the organization, primarily through the Farmer-to-Farmer Program funded by the United States Agency for International Development. Farmer-to-Farmer volunteers continue to represent America's best talent and values ​​by bringing innovative solutions to ongoing problems, sharing their technical skills with communities around the globe to adapt to their local context, inspiring us to all through their commitment to service and making the world a little better than they found it both at home and abroad, said Aaron Sundsmo, associate vice president of Winrocks Agriculture, Resilience & Water Unit.

