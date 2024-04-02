Canada to launch $6 billion housing infrastructure fund

The federal government is launching a $6 billion “Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund” aimed at accelerating construction and improving key components needed to support the building of more homes, such as waste and water infrastructure.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding Tuesday alongside Housing Minister Sean Fraser in Dartmouth to the sound of protesters cheering in the background as the Liberals' pre-budget spending pledge tour continues.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the fund will include $1 billion for “urgent infrastructure needs” such as improving sewage, stormwater and solid waste systems.

The remaining $5 billion will be set aside for yet-to-be-negotiated deals with the provinces and territories.

The federal government will require provinces and territories to commit to a series of actions aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in order to access this funding.

Among the requirements:

Municipalities should allow more “missing” middle homes such as duplexes, triples and townhouses;

A three-year freeze would have to apply to development fee increases for municipalities with populations greater than 300,000;

Future changes to the National Building Code aimed at supporting more accessible, affordable and environmentally friendly housing options will need to be adopted; AND

o Permitting pre-qualified or “as-right” construction, where developments comply with existing building and zoning approvals and do not require discretionary approval, for the federal housing design catalog.

In terms of the timing of this new funding, the provinces will have until January 1, 2025 to secure an agreement with the federal government, while the territories will have until April 1, 2025.

“If a province or territory does not secure an agreement by their respective deadline, their funding allocation will be transferred to the municipal stream,” said the PMO statement accompanying Trudeau's announcement.

Beyond this new fund, Trudeau is also pledging to supplement the existing $4 billion “Housing Acceleration Fund” with an additional $400 million that the federal Liberals say will allow more municipalities to participate in the initiative that aims to reduce bureaucracy and speed up new construction.

To date, approximately 180 agreements have been signed across Canada to accelerate more than 750,000 new homes. The Liberals estimate the increased funding will help accelerate the construction of 12,000 new homes over the next three years.

“This is how we're going to address the lack of housing options for Canadians. And that's how we're going to make it fairer for younger generations, who feel like they're being left behind because housing costs are so high,” Trudeau said. . “We're making a lot of progress cutting red tape to speed up the building of hundreds of thousands of homes, but we want to go even faster.”

Trudeau also issued a warning to municipalities on Tuesday that, in order to access long-term public transit money through an upcoming new fund, they will have to “take actions that will directly unlock housing supply.”

Specifically, municipalities are told that:

Eliminate mandatory minimum parking requirements within 800 meters of a high-frequency transit line and instead allow high-density housing in this space;

Allowing high-density housing within 800 meters of post-secondary schools; AND

Complete a “housing needs assessment” for all communities with a population greater than 30,000.

The minority Liberals have made housing affordability a key focus of their targeted spending plans over the past year, amid an ongoing housing crisis and increased political pressure to address the issue.

Housing, including help for renters and new Canadians trying to get into the marker, is expected to once again be a core element of the April 16 federal budget, which Trudeau and his team have tried to frame as focused on ” justice”.

Fraser said that in a few weeks he will “release a plan to address Canada's national housing crisis,” which will include three pillars: building more homes, supporting Canada's most vulnerable and making it easier to get renting or buying a house.

“Between now and then we will develop specific policies to outline how we will achieve this,” he said on Tuesday.

Facing questions from reporters about the promise of another federal budget initiative that requires buy-in from prime ministers, Trudeau said his government is “stepping up” because Canadians need more help than any jurisdictional level is currently capable of. to offer.

“We are there to work to encourage provinces and municipalities to be as ambitious as possible,” the prime minister said.

As for how the federal government plans to fund what is expected to be more than a dozen pre-budget announcements, Trudeau said the Liberal spending plan balances fiscal responsibility with investing in Canadians and that the full cost will be made clear in the budget. .