Storms cause flight delays at St. Louis International Airport. Louis Lambert – FOX 2





The teenager involved in an off-campus fight near Hazelwood East High School will have a hearing next month to determine if she can be charged as an adult. A judge ruled Monday that the state must make that determination. St. Louis County Juvenile Attorneys Louis requested an additional 30 days to complete a report outlining the suspect's social and personal background. A certification hearing is scheduled for May 10. “Our position is that she should not be certified. We understand that the law says there should be a certification hearing based on what has been charged. That is non-negotiable, but our position is that she should not be certified. Everything is out there, to be an honor student, she took AP courses, she has no history with juvenile court. She has been a victim of bullying. There are other facts that we will get out of court,” said Defense Attorney GregSmith. The fight left 16-year-old Kaylee Gain with a fractured skull and brain injuries. Although Kaylee seems to understand that she is in the hospital, she does not understand why she is there. Her family says her ability to walk has improved slightly, but she still can't do it without help. Gay's parents shared the following statement following the verdict: “The family is encouraged, however, by public statements from people connected to the accused who say that the accused wants to apologize to Kayla for what happened. While these statements do not change the family's position that it is appropriate for the accused to stand trial . . as an adult, it is encouraging that the accused appears to be remorseful for what happened during these unfortunate events.” Her family believes the suspect should be tried as an adult.

