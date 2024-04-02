Biden and China's Xi Jinping talk for first time since NovemberExBulletin







Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool BEIJING and WASHINGTON, D.C. President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held what a senior Biden administration official called a “check-in” call on Tuesday, marking the first conversation between the leaders since their face-to-face meeting in California in November. The call touched on everything from Taiwan to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, artificial intelligence and Russia's war in Ukraine. According to the Chinese reading, Xi told Biden that strategic awareness “should always be the first 'button' to be pushed” in bilateral ties. The Chinese leader also elaborated on his position on issues related to Hong Kong, human rights and the South China Sea, the readout said. The Chinese leader warned again that the “Taiwan issue” is an “insurmountable red line” in bilateral ties. Xi also asked Biden to “translate” his commitment not to support “Taiwan independence” into concrete action, according to the reading. Biden, in the call, stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the Taiwan Strait and the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, according to a White House readout. The two leaders also discussed the global geopolitical situation. Biden, according to the White House, raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security. He also emphasized Washington's “steady commitment” to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Tuesday's call was the first time Biden and Xi have spoken since they met in northern California in November. There, they agreed on a series of steps to prevent increasingly strained US-China ties from slipping into conflict, including more frequent contacts at the leadership level, between the militaries and beyond. Ahead of the call, a senior administration official told reporters that the talk would not represent a change in US policy toward China, and competition remains a key feature. “Intense competition requires intense diplomacy to manage tensions, address misperceptions and prevent unintended conflict. And this call is one way to do that,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak. in the minutes. Biden raised lingering U.S. concerns about China's “unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices,” according to the White House readout, an issue that will be at the center of attention when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China later this week. The president also reiterated to his Chinese counterpart that Washington will continue to “take the necessary actions to prevent the use of advanced American technologies to undermine our national security, without unduly restricting trade and investment,” the readout said. the White House.

