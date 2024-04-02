International student and research staff gain recognition at professional conference





University of Arkansas Kayla Milner, left, and Audra Johnson. Two staff members in the Office of International Students and Scholars won recognition at this year's Office International Conference held last month. Kayla Milner, international student advisor, won the 2024 ISSS Newcomer Award, and Audra Johnston, associate director of international students and scholars, was nominated for the ISSS Excellence Award. The ISSS Newcomer Award recognizes a professional with less than two years of experience who has demonstrated excellence and dedication in the field of international education. The ISSS Excellence Award recognizes outstanding contributions by experienced professionals in the field. “A nomination for an award at a national conference is already a tremendous honor,” said Milner. “When you have less than a year of service in higher education and then win the award, you can be speechless with both gratitude and emotion. This early career award means more than I know how to say thank you for . I am incredibly overwhelmed with gratitude for my colleagues and peers who chose to highlight my accomplishments and celebrate with me.” “I am extremely honored to be nominated for the ISSS Award of Excellence and thrilled that our own Kayla Milner has received the ISSS Newcomer Award,” said Johnston. “To be nominated by our peers in this field is incredibly meaningful and I am deeply grateful for the recognition.” Milner has served in her role since March last year. In her position, she assists with the university's international immigration compliance efforts and connects international students with the experience, skills and resources they need to succeed. “Kayla is smart, kind, personable, professional, thoughtful and just a joy to be around,” a colleague said in their nomination letter. “This is her first year in the field, but you'd never know it based on her fluency in regulations and acumen to understand the perspective of international students.” “An incredible initiative to highlight is her International Flavors spice rack, which offers students a chance to enjoy from home when they visit her office,” the nomination letter continued. “She also has a children's bookshelf to highlight international authors and different stories. When our students bring their children to their meetings with her, it gives them a chance to see characters who look like them and enjoy a thoughtful story. As a former K-12 teacher, she brings a language teacher's charm to her counseling sessions. She challenges her colleagues to think critically about how our systems and policies are affecting them. really in the lives of students and scholars in our community.” Johnston began at ISS as assistant director in 2000 and was promoted to associate director in 2007. In her role, she advises J-1 status holders on immigration regulations, supervises F-1 student advising staff, and oversees the functions of compliance with international education. “Audra has served in our ISS office for over 20 years and has been a critical part of helping to create a space where international students can feel at home, as well as an irreplaceable expert on immigration regulation for decades now,” said a colleague in their nomination letter. . “She has gone above and beyond to support us as a staff and is almost a walking NASFA playbook. Her dedication to forward thinking and leadership that requires us to think about the whole person and their goals cannot be matched. go unnoticed. Although she prefers not to be in the limelight, her quiet dedication to student success is truly remarkable.” The International Office Conference is a virtual conference held annually through International Office Consulting, an agency that provides consulting to international education offices throughout the United States. You can find more information on the IOC on their website.

