Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates changes name to SPERRY





The new name helps position the company more appropriately and competitively as it expands nationally and internationally. IRVINE, California., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, a leading commercial real estate firm specializing in investment sales brokerage, lease brokerage, business brokerage, property management and commercial real estate investment, today announced that it is changes its name to SPERRY and introduces a new logo for its US operations. For the company's international operations and expansion, it will be called SPERRY Global. The new name and logo offers the company a more effective opportunity for more recognition, more acceptance and more business. It will be distributed immediately to its subsidiaries. “The new name reflects not only the industry in which we operate, but takes our increasingly competitive and diverse brand and positions us in a more relevant and competitive way,” it said. Mark Hinkins, CCIM, FRICS, global president at SPERRY. “Today we are bigger, bolder, stronger and better positioned within the industry to grow and be competitive locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.” Hinkins went on to say, “We're aggressively and strategically looking to expand across the board United States and internationally. Starting this year, we are launching our master country franchise program in Australia, Vietnam AND INDIA and making them available to select countries around the world. SPERRY has the platform, collaboration, technology and culture to attract top brokerage offices and teams to the firm.” About SPERRY

SPERRY provides the highest level of leasing, investment sales, property management and commercial real estate investment services available through a thoughtful, collaborative and ethical practice. Founded by the CEO Rand Sperrythe firm is headquartered in Irvine, California. Designed for experienced brokerage offices and teams, this value-based model allows the Affiliate to achieve national brand presence and partner with a network of Affiliates to compete with other national brands. For more information, visit www.sperrycga.com. THE SPERRY SOURCE

