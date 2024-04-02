Air University launches space opportunities for international partners > Air University (AU) > Air University News





Air University recently launched a new class for international students as part of the Squadron Officer School Prep Course at the International Officer School. Space 101 is designed to improve allies' and partners' understanding of space as a battlefield and how it relates to the security environment. The one-hour block covers the principles of joint warfare at all levels of warfare to help build students' awareness of the mission, doctrine, and organization of the U.S. military while they are taking the required prerequisite course prior to their SOS experience. Students should be able to better understand the instruments of national power and national security of the United States. “Many international officers have never discussed space operations before until they arrive at SOS,” May said. Walliot Pietri, course director for IOS. “In a future conflict, the United States will rely on its allies and vice versa, and it is imperative that we be able to operate successfully together. This space lesson is a small step towards achieving that goal.” Through this opportunity, students will be exposed to United States society and democratic institutions and ideals. In both their initial courses and their continuing education program at the Squadron Officer School, students will learn about concepts that should increase their engagement both in and out of the classroom. “Almost every allied and coalition operation, no matter how simple, relies on the space backbone,” said Col. Kevin Lee, SOS commander. “Communication, time and navigation all rely on space. In the Air Force we have grown as officers with space and are comfortable with its use and integration. Not all of our international officer students have that background, so adding spatial concepts to IOS levels the playing field and allows us to have more informative and operationally relevant discussions in the classroom.” The SOS Preparatory Course is a seven-week experience designed to prepare international officers in the equivalent ranks of first lieutenant and captain to participate in the resident Squadron Officer School program. Instruction focuses on leadership, teamwork, problem solving, and follow through. While in the preparatory environment, students deal with academic writing, seminar lectures and critical reading. They receive the necessary instruction in the US military organization and national security strategy, along with field study program events and physical fitness. “Having the perspective of international officers makes American students better prepared to face future assignments with our partners and allies by helping them know how to lead, follow and communicate within an international environment,” Lee said. “One of our main goals at SOS is to develop the thinking and problem-solving skills of our students to solve the problems they will face in the future. Interior officers provide unique problem-solving insights not typically present in the American cultural landscape.”

