Nuclear regulators must weigh climate change risk for power plants, report says

With climate change likely to cause more extreme weather events in areas where nuclear power plants operate, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission must factor those events into facility safety planning.a new reporthas found

The Government Accountability Office said in an audit Tuesday that 75 operating and closed U.S. nuclear power plants reside in areas expected to be further impacted by climate change-induced weather events such as drought, extreme heat and flooding.

The NRC is tasked with developing safety regulations and licensing power plants, with the agency mandating that nuclear facilities be designed to withstand earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes and floods without harming the public, primarily by ensuring that reactors theirs to remain cool through a series of redundancies.

The report noted that while the NRC issued new safety requirements after the 2011 accident in JapanFukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant when an earthquake-triggered tsunami caused the meltdown of three reactor cores, the agency does not factor climate forecast data into its safety risk assessments, instead relying on historical data to predict the potential risk in the future.

In such a case, the NRC expects the event to occur only once in 10,000 to 10 million years, depending on the risk, the report said. NRC officials we interviewed told us that they review regional climate projection information for some hazards, but do not include site-specific climate projection data, which include risk assessments, design bases, or determining the appropriate risk margin. safety for plants.

The agency also does not reassess natural hazards or climate-related events in its license renewal process beyond the power plant's initial 40-year licensing period, instead focusing on its impacts on aging and maintaining the model of its original informed about the risk of natural disasters.

The report noted that as of January, the NRC had renewed licenses for 49 of the 54 operating nuclear power plants, meaning most of the plants are operating under natural hazard risk assessments that are over 40 years old.

The NRC's inspection process also does not factor in climate projections, but agency officials told GAO that other criteria such as historical records of severe natural phenomena at a power plant site known as conservatism safety margins and multiple independent and redundant layers of protection provide an adequate margin of safety to address climate risks to the safety of nuclear power plants. However, GAO officials said that the NRC has not done any evaluation to support this claim.

According to NRC officials, using country-specific climate projection data for extreme hazard levels in nuclear power plant design and safety reviews is challenging because of the uncertainty associated with applying these data to specific areas, the report says. However, the NRC regulations do not preclude the NRC from using climate forecast data, and new sources of reliable forecast climate data are available to the NRC.

The report also states that since 2017, the agency has been using an information system called the Process for Continuous Assessment of Natural Hazard Information to record and document historical hazard data and assess potential hazard, including events triggered by climate change.

But GAO officials said the NRC has not developed new regulations as a result of the system, has not used it to assess potential changes in all natural hazards, and has not comprehensively reviewed natural hazards on a case-by-case basis. regular.

NRC conducts POANHI assessments one hazard at a time, and the agency does not have a schedule for reviewing natural hazards beyond the seismic hazard assessment currently being conducted, the report said. As such, POANHI is used to react to new risk information or events as NRC staff become aware of them.

GAO officials offered three recommendations, including assessing whether the licensing and oversight processes address the increased risk from climate change, that the NRC develop a plan to address gaps in the assessment process, and that the agency finalize guidance including projections data climate in its processes.

NRC officials said the recommendations were consistent with actions that are in process or under development, but asserted that conservation and enhanced protection processes provided reasonable assurance for natural hazards and potential climate change.

GAO officials said the agency cannot fully consider the potential effects of climate change on plants without using the best available information, including climate forecast data, in its licensing and oversight processes.