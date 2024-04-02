More federal housing money could mean thousands of new homes, London's mayor says





London's mayor, city staff and not-for-profit organizations in the city are welcoming new federal funding aimed at increasing the number of homes being built across the country. On Tuesday, Liberal MP Anita Anand and Justice Minister Arif Virani announced $6 billion for a new housing infrastructure fund and an extra $400 million for the Federal Housing Acceleration Fund, of which London was the first city to benefited before funding ran out. Most of the $6 billion in funding for wastewater and sewer-related infrastructure to enable housing development is available to provinces and territories that agree to conditions set by the federal government, including allowing four-plexes in all municipalities, a move Premier Doug Ford has said is a “no”. table.” However, $1 billion of this fund will go directly to municipalities, which London's mayor says is good news. “We've never seen so much construction before at one time. Twenty cranes in the sky, 7,100 high-density units [housing]under construction,” Morgan said. “We're not able to build the next 7,100 units without getting more infrastructure in the ground.” He called the funding critical for cities like London, where housing development is close to public and political priorities. The federal funding announcement was made in cities across Canada. Mayor of London Josh Morgan said funding like the one announced on April 2 is critical to unlocking densification opportunities in cities like London. (Alessio Donnini/CBC News) Morgan also said the $74 million in federal money previously allocated to London housing development from the Housing Acceleration Fund, some of which was used for infrastructure projects, has been instrumental in achieving the high level of densification that is being currently happening. “We will work to deliver shovel-ready projects as quickly as possible,” Morgan said. The new money could unlock the potential to build up to 10,000 additional units in the city. While it's still unclear how much of the $1 billion earmarked for municipalities London will get, Morgan said he thinks the feds have given London a fair share in the past. While most of the money will go to provinces that may or may not meet the necessary requirements to receive funds, Viranisaid municipalities will eventually receive money from the provincial side of the fund. “We need ambition from the province, not just individual municipalities,” Virani said. “If we don't see it, we're going to send the money directly to the cities that want it, because this is a crisis.” Virani added that density and proximity to transit is a key theme of requirements for provinces to qualify for the fund. As for the $400 million top-up to the already established Housing Accelerator Fund, London will not be able to apply for additional housing accelerator funding, according to London North Center MP Peter Fragiskatos, who said the increase aims rural municipalities that were unable to qualify before funding ran out.

