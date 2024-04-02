Families no longer have waiting list fees for childcare





Beginning Monday, April 1, 2024, families seeking licensed child care can no longer be charged a fee to place their names on waiting lists, removing a barrier to finding high-quality child care. “Childcare is expensive enough without adding fees before families have secured childcare,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of State for Childcare. “Eliminating waiting list fees means that families will no longer be faced with spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars just to find a childcare space. We are supporting families with the cost of childcare and now that starts when families look for a place.” Approximately 5% of providers, mostly in metropolitan areas, paid families a fee to place their name on a waiting list. Because most families seeking child care contact a number of providers, this was a significant cost. Waiting list fees, most of which are non-refundable, ranged from $25 to $200 or more. “As a parent, I can't thank the government enough for adding rules to stop waiting list charging,” Gerónimo Ratcliffe said. “Due to financial constraints and a limited number of openings, we were unable to afford registration fees of $50 or more at 20 or 30 different institutions. Not having this barrier will definitely help us find a place for our second child and compete for places regardless of our financial status.” Eliminating fees associated with waiting lists at government-funded childcare centers makes access to childcare more equal for all families and is another way the government is reducing costs. Through BC's childcare affordability programs, the government has reduced the cost of childcare for children 12 and over to $18 from $45, the current average daily cost before government cuts. “As a mother of twins and a toddler, I have spent thousands of dollars on waiting list fees over the years and I support this move by our provincial government to stop waiting list fees.” said Rory Richards. “It's less of a financial barrier for young families. I look forward to when there are enough licensed childcare spaces for families, so we won't have to worry about waiting lists at all.” In addition to the more than 15,000 spaces in the $10 per day ChildCareBC program, more than 128,000 families are saving up to $900 per month per child through the rate reduction program. When combined with the means-tested Affordable Child Care Benefit (ACCB), many families are paying $10 a day or less for child care, including those not participating in the $10 a day program. Fast facts: ACCB is a means-tested provincial program that provides up to $1,250 per month, per child, to help low- and moderate-income families with their child care costs. Families with incomes below $45,000 a year can receive the maximum ACCB and pay nothing out of pocket for child care. Families with incomes of up to $111,000 a year may be eligible for additional childcare support through the ACCB.

An average of 35,000 children have received support through the Province's ACCB each month so far in 2023-24. Learn more: For more information about affordable childcare options through ChildCareBC, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare To learn more about reduced rates, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare/optin To apply for ACCB, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/affordablechildcarebenefit

