Stunning images of ocean life at proposed deep sea mining site

Ancient glass sponges. A pink Barbie porpoise diving along the seabed. A transparent cucumber hovering in the depths.

These wonders are just an initial glimpse of the fantastic creatures discovered 1,640 miles (5,000 meters) below the surface of the Pacific Ocean in a pristine area that has been designated as a site for deep-sea mining of critical and rare metals. Natural resources are in high demand for use in solar panels, electric car batteries, and other green technologies, among other uses.

The 45-day expedition to the Clarion-Clipperton Area, which ended on March 20, documented the biodiversity of the abyssal plain. Using a remotely piloted vehicle, the team aboard the UK research vessel James Cook photographed life in the deep sea and collected samples for future study.

We can assume that many of these species will be new to science. Sometimes they have been seen/observed/known before, but not formally collected or described, said Regen Drennan, a postdoctoral marine biologist at London's Natural History Museum.

These specimens will be brought to NHM London to be identified and studied for years to come.

The trip was the second undertaken by a UK initiative known as Seabed Mining and Resilience to Experimental Impact, or SMARTEXproject, involving the Natural History Museum, the National Oceanographic Centre, the British Geological Survey and other institutions.

of US Geological Survey Estimates that 21.1 billion dry tons of polymetallic nodules exist in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone containing more reserves of many critical metals than the world's land-based reserves combined.

If deep-sea mining follows the same trajectory as offshore oil production, more than a third of these critical metals will come from deep-ocean mining by 2065, the federal agency estimated.

Weighing biodiversity and industry



In international waters, the Clarion-Clipperton Zone is beyond the jurisdiction of any country. International Seabed Authority, based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, has issued 17 exploration contracts. However, some statesincluding United Kingdom AND France, have expressed caution, supporting a moratorium or ban on deep-sea mining to protect marine ecosystems and preserve biodiversity.

About 6,000 to 8,000 species can expect to be discovered in the Clarion-Clipperton area, according to June 2023 study published in the journal Current Biology.

The pink amperima sea cucumber, nicknamed the Barbie pig, is one of the largest invertebrates living on the deep sea floor. Along with a transparent cucumber, the creature is a type of porpoise within the scientific family called Elpidiidae. The Barbie pig grazes on the small amounts of debris that wash down from surface waters to the seabed and are important in terms of moving organic matter, explained Drennan, who was not directly involved in the expedition.

Many species in this family have developed long, strong legs that allow them to walk across the seabed, and elongated mouthparts to pick and choose the scraps they feed on, Drennan said via email.

The expedition also captured images of elegant, cup-shaped sponges, which are thought to have the longest lifespan of any creature on the planet at up to 15,000 years, although the expedition team does not know how old the sponges they photographed are.

Sea anemones, close relatives of jellyfish, fill the role of large carnivores that lurk on the bottom of the deep sea, catching small swimming animals in their tentacles, she added.

Many of the life forms that live at these depths depend on polymetallic nodules, which form less and less through chemical processes that cause metals to precipitate from the water around fragments of shark shell and teeth. according to the Natural History Museum.

Researchers estimate that it takes approximately 1 million years for these nodes to grow only tens of millimeters in size. The largest known nodules reach about 8 inches (20 centimeters), suggesting that these environments have remained virtually unchanged on the ocean floor for tens of millions of years.

This is what the critics say noise can disturb marine mammals such as whales and dolphins, while sediment plumespotentially containing toxic compounds, driven by equipment on the seabed, may be dispersed, damaging midwater ecosystems, according to recent research.

It is also possible, these scientists warn, that deep-sea mining can disrupt the way carbon is stored in the ocean, contributing to the climate crisis.