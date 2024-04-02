The NDIS Bill is the first step towards reform, but some details are troubling

Since from REVIEW of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) published its recommendations in December, there have been a series of town hall events to discuss them across the country, but no actual changes. Today the government introduced a new one bill to pave the way for NDIS reform.

Disability Minister Bill Shorten said legislative and regulatory changes are key to unlocking a credible and sustainable NDIS and will enable government to drive change.

What changes does the bill suggest? And what do people with disabilities need to know about what might happen next?

Why now?

Although the NDIS Review set out a five-year time frame for reform, many of the items within this Bill are needed to modify the NDIS Act and allow those changes to take place. A major motivator for action is government commitment moderate increase in the cost of the NDIS instead of seeing it grows to more than a million participants and cost up to $100 billion a year by 2032.

Some in the disability community have expressed concern about the legislation being introduced without co-design with them. Reports suggest that disability advocates who saw the bill before it was introduced were subject to non-disclosure agreements. says the government co-design will occur over an 18-month period to reflect the changes.

Although the states and territories asked the government late Introducing this legislation because of concerns about basic supports, the bill does not mention them. It focuses mainly on the scheme and the work of the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) which administers it.

What changes are foreseen in the legislation?

There are a large number of changes outlined in the bill and there will be a lot to unpack in the coming weeks. Generally these focus on:

how people are created in the scheme and plans

how participants can spend the funds

how the NDIA can intervene if they have concerns that funds are not being spent effectively

the powers of the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission.

The first big change is to how people will be assessed for entry into the scheme.

At the moment the scheme lists the damages that are likely to give people access to the scheme, for example permanent blindness or severe intellectual disability.

The review argued that this was unfair because people may have a similar level of need as a result of a condition that is not listed. They have had to provide more evidence, which can be difficult to obtain and expensive. This also means that access is driven by the diagnosis rather than the impact on function and daily activities.

A new kind of assessment

The changes outlined in the Bill will move the NDIS towards a needs-based assessment.

This will be supported by the use of functional assessment tools, removing some of the need for individuals to gather evidence from medical professionals.

Your needs assessment will look at your support needs as a whole, Shorten said. And we will no longer distinguish between primary and secondary disabilities.

Many of the tools needed for this process do not yet exist. But some in the community are wary given the controversy over the proposals to be introduced Independent Assessments a couple of years ago. These plans were canceled after considerable backlash suggested they could become inhumane and traumatizing.

Tightening control over budgets and support

The bill also outlines changes to how individuals can spend their plans.

Currently the plans consist of a number of funding categories and items that determine how the plans should be spent. The NDIS review noted that this process is often confusing for individuals and limits how they can spend the funds. The changes will allow participants to spend the funds in more flexible ways.

The Bill sets out what constitutes an NDIS support and the links to United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for the first time. eXAMPLES They include supports that facilitate the person's personal mobility in the way and at the time of the person's choice.

However, holidays, groceries, utility bill payments, online gambling, perfumes, cosmetics, standard household appliances and white goods will not qualify as NDIS supports. Participants will only be able to spend funding on those things identified as an NDIS support that a participant requires as a result of their impairment.

The Bill would give the NDIA more power over how participants manage plans. These powers will be used if the NDIA has concerns that an individual is not able to use their plan effectively or someone else may be trying to exploit or force them to use their funds in a way that they do not aligns with their best interests.

The Quality and Defense Commission has been there before criticized for insufficient action. The review suggested a new regulation model that would be scaled according to participants' level of risk. or task force provider and employee registration examination will report some time in the middle of this year. So there are no changes to the provider's registration on this invoice.

There is an expansion of the compliance and enforcement powers of the commissions. They will be able to increase efforts and limit the employment of a support worker when they have been stopped by an approved quality auditor.

More legislative changes ahead

These will not be the last changes we will see in the NDIS legislation in the near future.

The government has already indicated that it is likely to be needed further changes after engaging with the disability community.

Co-design requires trust and the Government will hope that bringing this legislation forward without meaningful engagement with the disability community has not damaged relations too much.

Helen DickinsonProfessor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney

This article was reprinted from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read on original article.