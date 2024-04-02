International
Student Exchange Represents UToledo at the Geography Bowl
From the small village of Craghead in England to the city of Toledo, Jacob Davinson has come a long way to study geography.
Now, he will travel even further to Honolulu for the 2024 American Geographers Association meeting, where he will represent UToledo in the Eastern Lakes Division at the Geography Bowl. The competition has nine teams of six people competing in pairs against each other. Teams and individuals are scored by answering geography-specific questions in a series of rounds, where champions, runners-up and individual top scorers will be awarded.
I didn't expect to be selected, Davinson said. This is such an amazing chance to see somewhere I never thought I would be able to visit in my year here.
A student at the University of Salford, Manchester, England, Davinson is pursuing a degree in environmental geography with studies in the United States.
Since 1984, the University of Toledo has participated in an exchange program with the University of Salford for a few selected majors, but only recently has it been opened to geography students. Davinson is only the second geography major to use the UToledo-Salford exchange program.
I was looking for a geography course that felt good and was practical with a year in the US and that was also affordable, as many programs have ridiculous fees to go abroad and study, Davinson said. The UToledo-Salford exchange program was truly one of the few one-year options in the United States that did not extend your degree.
Davinson has toured many places, from New York to Houston, but what drew him most to the United States was sports.
I watched almost every football game in Toledo and I was impressed with how good their record was at the end, and I also watched quite a few basketball games, he said. I have also been to the Toledo Walleye and Mudhens in downtown Toledo and would recommend it to any international student as it is very different to hockey in the UK.
Seeking new experiences, Davinson signed up for the AAG East Lake Division meet in Maumee Bay last October, where he shared his essay about his favorite English football (soccer) team.
I decided to sign up to gain some experience and try something new that I found intimidating, he said. My presentation was about the environmental impact of Sunderland Association Football Club and how football clubs can be more environmentally sustainable in the future.
Davinson won the second place award in the best university presentation competition.
Dr. Patrick Lawrence, a professor and chair of the Department of Geography and Planning, who introduced Davinson to the opportunity, said he is an excellent student who has also participated in the many academic, professional and social events we regularly organize for our majors. and graduate students.
Davinson also participated in selection for the regional team to compete in the World Geography Bowl to be held at the 2024 AAG annual meeting in Honolulu. After taking a 50-question quiz, he was one of eight members selected for the opportunity.
The meet was a great experience and the national meet is such a great opportunity that I didn't expect before coming here, Davinson said. I would also like to thank Dr. Lawrence and everyone in the department who could not have been more flexible and understanding throughout the year. They always put students first.
The Geography Cup will be held on Thursday, April 18.
