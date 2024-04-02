Rain and snow are expected to drench Ottawa and the area this week





The Ottawa area is in for a soaking this week thanks to a low-pressure system moving northeast from the U.S., forecasters say. Environment Canada has issuedspecial weather statementscovering all of eastern Ontario and much of western Quebec, warning of an early spring storm that could bring rain and even snow to the region. The only exception is the Mont-Laurier region of Quebec. On Tuesday afternoon, forecasters issued a snowfall warning for a large area west of Ottawa, from Smiths Falls to Algonquin Park. That region could see rain starting Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, followed by 15 to 30 inches of snow starting Wednesday afternoon and tapering off by Thursday. Local power outages are possible and travel may become difficult in some areas due to rapidly accumulating heavy, wet snow and reduced visibility. Rain is expected to begin falling Tuesday morning in the Belleville area, with 25 to 50 millimeters possible by Wednesday afternoon. Snow flurries could follow and overnight winds could reach 80 kilometers per hour. The rain is expected to start in earnest Tuesday night west of Ottawa, spreading to the capital and regions to the south and east by Wednesday morning. Ottawa, Kingston and Cornwall could see “significant” snow by Wednesday evening. Western Quebec could also get 10 to 20 centimeters of snow after a period of rain or sleet Wednesday afternoon. Environment Canada issuessnow warningswhen at least 15 centimeters are predicted within 12 hours. Dry beginning of spring It's been a dry, warm winter and early spring, with Ottawa firefighters responding to an average of one brush fire per day recently. Ottawa has had double-digit snowfall over two days just four times this winter, led by about 19 centimeters on Jan. 12 and 13. That city received a total of about 20 inches in February and March. Measurements taken at Ottawa International Airport showed just under 40 millimeters of rain last month. After a high of 12C on Tuesday, daytime temperatures are expected to slip cooler than average on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Forecasts range from 1 to 6C.

