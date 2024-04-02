International
Biden and Xi are speaking for the first time since the November summit amid global tensions
Washington
CNN
–
President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, marking the first conversation between the leaders since their historic in-person summit in November and the latest in ongoing efforts by U.S. and Chinese officials to ease tensions between the two superpowers. .
The call comes amid severe global turbulence, with topics of discussion being the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as North Korea's nuclear capabilities. Other issues that have strained Washington-Beijing relations also emerged, including Taiwan, China's recent provocations in the South China Sea and Beijing's human rights abuses.
The two leaders also discussed a range of issues where US and Chinese officials see room for cooperation, including the war on narcotics, the rapidly developing world of artificial intelligence and climate change, according to a White House briefing.
The White House described the one-hour, 45-minute conversation as frank and constructive on a range of issues on which the leaders agreed and disagreed. Biden stressed the need to maintain peace and stability along the Taiwan Strait, and he also raised his concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industry, the White House added.
Biden also noted his concerns about China's trade tactics that the White House said hurt American workers and stressed that the U.S. will do what it takes to prevent advanced American technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without limiting unfairly trade and investment.
The two leaders welcomed continued efforts to maintain open channels of communication and responsibly manage relations through high-level diplomacy and working-level consultations in the coming weeks and months, the readout said, noting that Secretary State Antony Blinken will travel to China.
Biden also expressed concerns about TikTok, which is owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Biden discussed legislation passed by the House of Representatives that would require TikTok to divest from ByteDance and stressed that it was a matter of US national security.
The Biden-Xi conversation represents a continuation of a simple commitment Biden made publicly after meeting with Xi for hours in Woodside, Calif., last fall: That, moving forward, the two leaders would pick up the phone and call each other. – the other. more often, with the aim of preventing potentially dangerous misunderstandings between two of the most powerful countries in the world.
A senior administration official who predicted the call was quick to point out that despite the great efforts both countries have made over the past year to ease historically high tensions in US-China relations, a phrase Biden had said after his summit with Xi. still remains applicable: Trust, but verify.
I don't think we Chinese ever take the words when they say they will or won't do something. It's about verification, the president says, the official told CNN when asked about Xi's promise that Beijing will not interfere in the 2024 US election. Verifying the results we see, the actions we see, and then continuing to underline and pressure on our concerns.
That fraught dynamic was highlighted during the November summit, when Biden, after underscoring the constructive nature of his meeting with Xi, told a CNN reporter that he would still refer to the Chinese leader as a dictator. The label, which Biden had previously used to describe Xi, quickly drew the ire of the Chinese government and marked an acrimonious end to what was an important meeting between the two leaders.
The Biden administration plans to continue to stress to Beijing serious US concerns about Chinese efforts to hack critical US infrastructure, the official said.
CNN exclusively reported in January that Xi told Biden when they met in November that China would not interfere in the US presidential election, and that this assurance was repeated by the Chinese foreign minister to Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.
Biden and Xi also planned to review some of the announcements that came out of their summit in California last year, including the restoration of military-to-military communications between the two countries and their pledge to work together to curb fentanyl production. The conversation was meant to serve as a check on progress made over the past year in those areas, the official said.
Biden was also expected to address China's support for Russia over its ongoing war in Ukraine on Tuesday, following Xi's latest pledge to strengthen strategic coordination between China and Russia, a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this year.
And while China has shied away from publicly providing lethal aid to Russia to aid its invasion of Ukraine, the official warned that China's support for Russia has allowed the country to rebuild Russia's defense industrial base, essentially supplementing trade from partners. Europeans.
China, of course, is a sovereign country, it will make its own decisions about its relations, but quite concerned about the direction of travel in this, and I'm sure it will come out, the official said on Monday.
Biden and Xi last spoke on the phone in July 2022.
We would hope there would be a chance for another face-to-face meeting in the near future, the senior administration official said.
In a significant sign of the Biden administration's continued engagement with Beijing, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellenis planned to visit China later this week, where Shell is meeting with her Chinese counterparts on her second visit to the country as Treasury secretary.
Yellen is scheduled to make two stops, traveling to Guangzhou and Beijing, for meetings with economists, students and members of the business community. A Treasury official told reporters Monday that she planned to have frank discussions on what the administration considers unfair trade practices by China.
The Secretary of the Treasury has warned loudlythe threat over China's capacityportends for the global economy, but has also warned that disconnection with the machinery of production would be disastrous for the US.
In addition to Yellen, other US officials have spoken to their Chinese counterparts in 2024, indicating how critical the administration views its bilateral relationship with the country.
In January, Sullivan met with the Chinese foreign minister in Bangkok, and Blinken met with the Chinese official in Munich in February. Blinken will also travel to China himself in the coming weeks, a senior administration official told reporters Monday, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to participate in a phone call with China's defense minister soon.
This story was updated with additional developments on Tuesday.
CNN's Sam Fossum and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.
|
