WTO | 2024 News Articles

Continuation of the results of the ministerial conferences

At the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in February 2024, ministers reaffirmed the importance of work on trade in services. They also considered the “WHO Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and Preparedness for Future Pandemics” and encouraged relevant WTO bodies to continue their work in this area. Furthermore, they reaffirmed their commitment to work towards the necessary reform of the organization and reiterated their support for the practical implementation of the waiver of services for LDCs.

Ministers also encouraged WTO bodies to continue working to support resilience and disaster preparedness when dealing with global and domestic crises, including disasters caused by natural hazards. In addition, the MC13 Ministerial Declaration mandates members to continue revitalizing work within the Work Program on e-commerce, with a particular focus on its development dimension.

Pandemic response: ICT and digitally delivered services in relation to COVID-19

WTO members discussed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on trade in information and communication technology (ICT) – including telecom and computer services – and digitally delivered services in a session on sharing experiences on 27 March . This is part of the WTO's response to the pandemic work that ministers mandated at the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) in 2022.

The discussions highlighted that ICT services and digitally delivered services played a crucial role during the pandemic. Because they are tradable products and enablers of digital commerce, ICT services helped support economic activity and served as an essential channel of communication during social distancing. While service sectors that rely on physical proximity between suppliers and consumers were greatly affected by the crisis, the services provided were expanded digitally, enabled by ICT networks and applications.

ICT services have experienced the fastest export growth of all service sectors since 2005, with an average annual growth rate of 10 percent. During the pandemic, global exports of telecommunications, computing and information services grew by 39 percent between 2019 and 2022, outpacing the growth rate of exports in other service sectors. This growth was mainly driven by computer services, with the fastest growing exports to developing economies and especially LDCs, albeit from a very low base.

The data shows that while trade in services fell sharply during the pandemic, services that were delivered digitally recorded the fastest growth rate of all segments of international trade.

While the pandemic led to the rise of digitally delivered services, it also exposed technological disparities globally and domestically. Several speakers emphasized the importance of strengthening ICT infrastructure, including investments in reliable connectivity and universal access. This is particularly crucial for LDCs, where internet access is consistently lower. The session highlighted the importance of electronic payments in expanding the scope of financial services and supporting public services, while stressing the need for strong financial sectors to ensure resilience of economies against shocks.

The role of ICT services in enabling applications that helped fight COVID-19 was also highlighted, for example with the introduction of contact tracing and vaccination and treatment systems. ICT services were also instrumental in digitizing some government services, improving efficiency and facilitating service delivery, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The experience of MSMEs showed that the use of digital technologies during the pandemic led to changes in business models, with an increase in small businesses creating or increasing their online presence. But MSMEs also faced challenges, including cybercrime, connectivity (especially in rural areas), digital literacy and skills shortages.

Presentations were made by the WTO Secretariat, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Bank, in addition to China, India, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States. Other delegations also shared their experiences.

Reform of the WTO

Members continued to engage in various proposals aimed at improving the functioning of the Council in accordance with the results of the Ministerial Conferences. They also welcomed a presentation by the WTO Secretariat on the use of the Agenda, which will be used initially for the next meeting.

Participation of LDCs in trade in services

Members continued to discuss the proposals set out in a communication from the WTO LDC Group presented in December to implement the mandate in paragraph 8 of Outcome Document MC12 on LDC Decommissioning, which aims to promote the participation of LDCs ve in the trade of services. Members welcomed the reaffirmation of this commitment in the MC13 Declaration and reiterated their continued support for the practical implementation of the waiver

A total of 51 members have notified preferences for LDC services and service providers under the Withdrawal of Services. The waiver was formalized by a decision adopted at the 2011 Ministerial Conference.

A total of 35 WTO members are classified as LDCs. More information on the waiver can be found here.

Responding to the pandemic, the challenges of dealing with crises and working in trade in services

As a follow-up to paragraph 18 of Declaration MC13, emphasizing the importance of work on trade in services, members expressed their commitment to revitalize the work of the Council and its subsidiary bodies. Various topics were proposed for further discussions, thematic workshops and experience-sharing sessions, including digital transformation, environment, inclusion and development related to trade in services.

A proposal was made to hold a thematic workshop to explore the role of trade in services and the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) in addressing the challenges during crises and to implement paragraph 21 of the MC13 Declaration.

As part of the pandemic response exchanges, India presented a new submission as a follow-up to MC13, calling for continued work to address lessons learned and challenges faced by members during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also calls for exploring opportunities for measures related to cross-border telemedicine services and building a pool of health professionals to respond effectively to pandemics and natural disasters.

While some members noted the importance of discussing these topics, others questioned the relevance of GATS to some of the issues raised. However, they expressed their readiness for further sessions of exchange of experiences in other service sectors of interest to members.

Cost of remittance services

The cost of cross-border remittance services was the focus of a workshop held under the Committee on Trade in Financial Services on 25 March.

With the cost of remittance services currently representing an average of 6.2 percent of US$200 sent and peaking at 8 percent on average in Africa, participants highlighted the need to facilitate these transactions, in line with Goal 10.ci SDGs of the United Nations. This goal calls for reducing the transaction costs of migrant remittances to less than 3 percent and eliminating remittance corridors with costs higher than 5 percent by 2030.

Remittance flows to low- and middle-income economies reached $669 billion last year and are expected to increase in the coming years. The seminar highlighted that remittances are an essential source of financing for developing economies, supporting household consumption, housing, education and health care, and providing capital for small business development. Participants examined opportunities to further reduce remittance costs and examined remittance services from the perspective of GATS and trade in financial services.

Several factors contribute to the high cost of remittances, the speakers pointed out. These include the lack of competition in many markets, the small size of many bilateral corridors, limited digitization of payments infrastructure, and low levels of financial inclusion and financial literacy. Other challenges include the lack of transparency and regulation of the remittance industry, the margins applied to currency conversion, the lack of payment system interoperability and the lack of banking correspondents.

In her opening remarks, WTO Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill said: “The opening of markets and competition between different operators for the benefit of economic development are at the heart of the objectives of the GATS. Improving the regulatory climate for trade in services, especially financial services, can facilitate the flow of remittances.”

She added: “The digitization of trade, mainly trade in services, could be the key to further boosting remittance flows. … At the WTO, we believe that international cooperation and policy coordination in all areas of economic interaction between jurisdictions are the antidote to fragmentation and its harmful effects. In this sense, this workshop is an important initiative.”

WTO members decided to host the workshop in December 2023 following a proposal by India, the Philippines and South Africa. The Financial Services Trade Commission is one of the subsidiary bodies of the Services Council.

The event program is available here.

Exceptions to the MFN principle

The Services Council completed its fifth review of nearly 600 exceptions to members' schedules of services from the WTO's Most Favored Nation principle, under which members are normally not permitted to discriminate between WTO members. The purpose of the review was to examine whether the conditions creating the need for exemptions still prevail.

The list of member exclusions can be found here. The last review took place in 2016. The discussion to determine the date of the next review will take place in 2028.

Trade in services concerns

At the Council, members discussed four specific trade concerns previously addressed that include cybersecurity measures and 5G-related measures, among other topics related to services.

Japan and the United States, backed by several other members, reiterated concerns about China and Vietnam's cybersecurity measures. China recalled its concerns over Australia's 5G measures and repeated concerns with certain measures by the United States. China also reiterated its concerns about India's moves on mobile apps.

Many members took the floor to condemn the war in Ukraine and Russia's actions. The Russian delegate responded by saying that the WTO was not the right place for a discussion of this nature.

