Marriott International announces release date for first quarter 2024 earnings





Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report its first quarter 2024 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Marriott International President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development Leeny Oberg will discuss the company's performance. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through Marriotts investor relations website. Those wishing to access the webcast must log in http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the first quarter earnings call under Recent and upcoming events. A review will be available on the same website for one year. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website. The telephone number for the conference call is toll-free in the US: 800-274-8461, or Global: +1 203-518-9843. Use conference ID MAR1Q24 when calling. To ensure you don't miss any of the conference call, please call or connect to the webcast call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, until 8:00 p.m. (ET), Wednesday, May 8, 2024. To access the replay, call in the US toll free: 800-839-3735 or Global: +1 402-220-2977 using conference ID MAR1Q24. Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and includes a portfolio of more than 8,800 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, her highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​at X AND Instagram. Media contact

Melissa Froehlich Flood

Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Communications and Public Policy

Marriott International

+1 (301) 380-4839

[email protected] Investor Relations Contact

Jackie Burka McConaughey

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Marriott International

+1 (301) 380-5126

[email protected] Betsy Dahm

Vice President, Investor Relations

Marriott International

+1 (301) 380-3372

[email protected]

