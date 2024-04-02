International
Israel decides to shut down Al Jazeera as new law allows ban on security threats in international media
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to shut down the AlJazeera news network after passing a sweeping law on Monday that allows the government to ban foreign networks perceived as a threat to national security.
Netanyahu said he intended to act immediately on the new law to ban Qatar-based media from operating in the country, according to a post on social media platform X after the law was passed.
The Al Jazeera media network, which has produced ongoing, on-the-ground reporting on Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, criticized the decision in a statement, vowing it would not stop the network from continuing its bold and professional coverage.
The new law gives the prime minister and communications minister the authority to order the temporary shutdown of foreign networks operating in Israel's territory, which rights groups say could have far-reaching implications for international media coverage of the war in Gaza. .
His approval by Parliament on Monday comes months after Israel's war against Hamas and as Netanyahu faces mounting public pressure and massive public outcry over his handling of operations in Gaza.
Netanyahu's government has also long complained about Al Jazeera's operations, alleging anti-Israel bias.
In his statement on Monday X, the prime minister accused the network of being a mouthpiece for Hamas and accused it of actively participating in the October 7 massacre and inciting against IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) soldiers.
Al Jazeera, which is partially funded by the Qatari government, said these were defamatory allegations that jeopardized not only Al Jazeera's reputation but also the safety and rights of its employees around the world.
Rights groups condemned the move to shut down Al Jazeera and the laws that could result.
In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was deeply concerned by the new legislation.
The law gives the government the power to shut down any foreign media operating in Israel, posing a significant threat to international media inside the country, program director Carlos Martnez de la Serna said, adding that it would contribute to a climate of self-censorship. and hostility. to the press.
The blocking of Al Jazeera marks an alarming escalation in Israeli efforts to restrict press freedom and further limit the access that the world's citizens have to the daily realities in Israel and Palestine, Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir told CNN.
The White House also called reports of a move to shut down Al Jazeera troubling.
The United States supports the critical work that journalists do around the world. And that includes those reporting on the conflict in Gaza, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday during a press conference.
The move also comes during a critical period for relations between the Israeli government and Qatar. The Gulf state has played a key role in negotiating a ceasefire in the ongoing war.
Fighting between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israel.
Israeli forces have since launched sustained bombardments and ground operations in the Hamas-ruled Gaza enclave, where the death toll is higher than 32,000, according to the strip's Ministry of Health.
The new law imposes a number of restrictions on Al Jazeera in Israel, giving the government authority to take action against offices operated by the network and confiscate equipment and journalists' press cards. It may also restrict its broadcasts and public access to its website.
Al Jazeera has an office in Jerusalem, as well as in the West Bank and Gaza.
Since the start of the war, she has produced critical, on-the-ground coverage of Israeli military operations and their humanitarian impact in the besieged enclave.
Last month, a United Nations spokesman condemned the arrest and reported assault of AlJazeera Arab correspondent Ismail Al-Ghoul while he was reporting from the AlShifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.
Several Al Jazeera journalists and their family members have also been killed in Israeli airstrikes. according to the network.
On October 25, an airstrike killed the family of Gaza office chief Wael Dahdouh, including his wife, son, daughter, grandson and at least eight other relatives.
Al Jazeera broadcast Dahdouh as he entered the morgue to view the bodies of his family in a shocking moment that provided a window to the world into the grief and loss experienced by many Gazans as Israeli military operations began.
Israel's passage of the law and move to ban the network comes amid growing concerns from press freedom groups about casualties among journalists operating in war zones there and what they describe as obstruction of journalistic work by the Israeli authorities.
As of April 1, 2024, preliminary investigations by the Committee to Protect Journalists indicated that at least 95 journalists and media workers have been killed since the beginning of the war.
Palestinian journalists, including those working for the handful of international news agencies still operating inside Gaza, are vital witnesses to what is happening there. The Israeli military has taken several foreign reporters inside Gaza on a small number of escorted trips since October 7. But both Israel and Egypt, which control Gaza's borders, have so far refused to allow international journalists unhindered access.
