On World Health Day, WHO focuses attention on My Health, My Right
On World Health Day, celebrated on April 7 to mark the founding of the World Health Organization, the focus this year is 'My health, my right', as in a world that is witnessing multiple crises, from diseases, disasters, conflicts and climate. change, realizing people's right to health is now more important than ever.
“Realizing the right to health for all means creating conditions where everyone, everywhere can have access to high-quality health facilities, services and goods that prioritize people's needs, understanding and dignity. It also means a full set of rights that enable people to live healthy lives, such as education, safe water and food, nutritious food, adequate housing, good working conditions and environment, and information – or the fundamental determinants of health,” said Saima Wazed. WHO Regional Director South-East Asia Region.
In order to fulfill the right to health, both health services and their determinants must be available, accessible, acceptable and of adequate quality, emphasized the Regional Director.
The right to the highest attainable standard of mental and physical health – or the right to health has been central to WHO's mission, globally and in the region. It is included in the WHO Constitution.
As WHO marks its seventy-sixth year on 7 April, the South-East Asia Region has seen many gains and has much to celebrate in relation to the right to health. The Universal Health Coverage service coverage index has improved from 47 in 2010 to 62 in 2021. The average density of doctors, nurses and midwives in the Region is 28.05 per 10,000 inhabitants, increasing by 30.5% since 2015 .a 68.5% reduction in the maternal mortality ratio between 2000 and 2020. The under-five mortality rate fell sharply from 84 per 1,000 live births in 2000 to 29 per 1,000 live births in 2021 and the neonatal mortality rate from 100 to 1001 per 101 1000 live births in 2021. Between 2015 and 2021 new HIV infections fell by 25% and malaria incidence by 62%.
However, despite progress, we still have a considerable way to go to make the right to health for all a reality in the WHO South-East Asia Region, said the Regional Director.
Despite global commitments to the right to health, nearly 40% of the Region's residents are not covered by essential health services. Investments in health by national governments, which are the foundation of advancing the right to health, are unacceptably low, resulting in high out-of-pocket costs. The percentage of families experiencing financial difficulties in accessing basic health care is increasing.
The death rate from tuberculosis in the region increased by 8.6% in 2021 compared to 2015. The probability of dying between the ages of 30 and 70 from four major diseases – cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases – is still unacceptable in 21.6 %.
The poorest and most vulnerable groups face the greatest barriers to accessing needed health care, often with disastrous consequences for their health and well-being. Poor quality care is responsible for more illness and death than lack of access to care.
The Regional Director said that gender inequality affects equal access to diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable health conditions. For example, compared to men, a higher percentage of women with elevated blood glucose are not treated. This diagnostic and treatment gap is also seen for hypertension.
Violence against women and girls – a violation of their human rights and a priority public health issue – remains widespread. More than one in three women in the Region have experienced intimate partner violence at least once in their lives, with rural and uneducated women and those from poorer families facing a significantly higher risk, she said.
Many people still face stigma associated with certain health conditions, such as TB, HIV/AIDS, disability or mental illness. They also face discrimination in the health system based on gender, class, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or other characteristics, the regional director said.
Equity and non-discrimination are central to a human rights-based approach to health. A human rights-based approach also includes respecting the principle of participation: for example, ensuring that those most affected by certain health conditions or health policies and decisions have a role in how these decisions are made, said Mrs. Wazed.
Accountability is also integral to a human rights-based approach: for example, reporting to affected groups and communities about the performance of the health system or health programs to address their needs, she said.
All governments and other duty bearers have an obligation to respect, protect and fulfill the right to health and other human rights and to ensure their progressive realization. Governments should increase investment in health—especially to advance universal health coverage based on the primary health care approach. Good laws can lay the foundations for more effective tobacco control, environmental protection, better nutrition, control of obesity and cardiovascular disease, fair and equal working conditions, and much more. Health services must be made more available, acceptable and of better quality for all, Ms. Wazed said.
WHO is committed to advancing the right to health and other human rights. Let's make the right to health a reality for everyone, said the Regional Director.
