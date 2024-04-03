Daycares in BC are no longer allowed to charge waiting list fees





Licensed child care providers in British Columbiacan no longer charge families a fee to be on their waiting lists as of April 1. The province says the fees have been eliminated to reduce the overall costs associated with child care as part offunding guidelinesissued by the BC government in December that will take effect over the next year. “Childcare is expensive enough without adding fees before families have secured childcare,” Childcare Minister Mitzi Dean said in a press release. The province says some providers were charging non-refundable fees between $25 and $200 to hold a spot on their waiting lists. Parent Rory Richards said in a news release that she has spent thousands of dollars on waiting list fees for her three children. “I look forward to when there are enough licensed childcare spaces for families, so we won't have to worry about waiting lists at all,” she said. Child care advocates say charging parents to get on a waiting list for hard-to-reach spaces for their children is a cash grab. “This has been a long time coming,” Sharon Gregson, with the Child Care Advocates Coalition of BC, told CBCNews in December when the change was first announced. Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $69.9 million investment in child care spaces in BC during a visit to Surrey. The province said 930 new $10-a-day spaces will be added this spring, bringing the total to about 15,000. The provincial government says it aims to have 20,000 spaces in the next two years. But families say they need childcare now. FRIEND | Parents expecting childcare say they are unable to work: BC woman has waited years for childcare for her son Parents who wait months to years for childcare say they are unable to work and are frustrated by the uncertainty. Despite significant investment to reduce childcare fees, advocates say there are still not enough spaces. In January, Ashima Arorat told CBCNews she was on seven waiting lists for child care in the Lower Mainland for her 17-month-old son, after first applying when she was three months pregnant. “It's a nightmare,” she said. Natasha Hartsonin Kamloopstold to the CBC in February that she goes through a table of licensed childcare providers on a monthly basis, calling each one in hopes of finding care for her daughter. “I just want to make sure I'm on top of my mind,” she said.

