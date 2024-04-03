Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaves 4 deadExBulletin







change the subtitles Anonymous/AP

Anonymous/AP TAIPEI, Taiwan A major earthquake struck Taiwan during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, toppling buildings and triggering tsunami warnings in Japan and the Philippines. At least four people have died and dozens more have been injured in the quake, officials said. The earthquake struck near the eastern city of Hualien at 7:58 a.m. local time (2358 GMT) and had a magnitude of 7.4. according to the US Geological Survey, making it the strongest earthquake to hit since 1999. The depth was about 35 kilometers (22 miles), which is considered shallow. Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency put the magnitude at 7.2. Strong tremors were felt in the capital Taipei, about 100 miles away, with aftershocks lasting about two hours. And there were reports in China that people as far away as Shanghai, about 500 miles to the north, could feel the quake. Television images showed extensive damage, including buildings being toppled from their foundations. Authorities suspended work and school in Hualien, an area of ​​about 300,000 residents. Authorities also shut down eight power plants for safety, and 87,000 residents in Hualien, the epicenter of the quake, were without power, although electricity remains on for the rest of the island. News Bloomberg reported that TSMC, the world's leading maker of cutting-edge microchips, evacuated production lines after the earthquake.

change the subtitles TVBS via AP

TVBS via AP Taiwan's transport authorities said train service was suspended across the island, as well as subway service in Taipei. Videos from the epicenter show rockslides covering roads and houses collapsing. Soon after, the Japan Meteorological Agency predicted a tsunami of up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa. The Associated Press reports that a wave of 30 centimeters (about 1 foot) was detected off the coast of Yonaguni Island about 15 minutes after the earthquake struck. JAMA said waves are also likely to hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands. The Philippines issued a tsunami warning strongly advising people in four coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground or move inland. According to Taiwan media, the last earthquake of magnitude 7 or greater to hit the island was the September 21, 1999 “Jiji” earthquake of magnitude 7.3, which destroyed thousands of buildings and killed more than 2,400 people. John Ruwitch contributed reporting from Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/02/1242411378/taiwan-earthquake-tsunami The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos