Han Dong asked for support from international students

OTTAWA –

Former Liberal Han Dong met with international students from China and encouraged them to sign up as Liberal members during his 2019 nomination race – but the MP did not mention this in an ongoing federal investigation into foreign interference until after he took office Tuesday.

The revelation came to light as Dong testified at a public hearing and responded to baseless claims that China interfered in Dong's nomination battle by coercing international students.

Dong quit the Liberal group after media reports alleged he willingly participated in Chinese interference and won his seat in 2019 with Beijing's help.

He denied the claims and hit back with legal action against Global News and its parent company, Corus Entertainment.

Reports claimed that Chinese international students with false addresses had been bussed into the trip and forced to vote for Dong's nomination to avoid losing their student visas.

The allegations also appear in a declassified summary of unconfirmed government intelligence that was released as part of the federal investigation.

“Intelligence reported after the election indicated that covert threats were issued by the (People's Republic of China) Consulate to Chinese international students,” the summary said.

This intelligence implied that “their student visas would be in jeopardy and that there could be consequences for their families in the PRC if they did not support Han Dong.”

Special rapporteur David Johnston revealed last May that there were “irregularities” noted with Dong's appointment and “well-founded suspicions” that they were linked to China's consulate in Toronto, but that Dong was unaware of such matters.

Dong met with international students from a private school called NOIC Academy during his nomination battle at their residence at Seneca College, he confirmed to the commission on Tuesday.

He encouraged the students, who mostly spoke Mandarin, to volunteer for his campaign and vote in his nomination battle, he said.

He did not mention the meeting to the investigating lawyers when they interviewed him in February.

Dong also neglected to mention that a busload of international students showed up to vote for his nomination — though he said he didn't see it himself. He said he had been told about the bus and assumed it was organized by the school itself.

“I didn't pay attention to the transportation of international students because … I didn't see it as an irregularity,” he said.

Dong's campaign manager, Ted Lojko, testified that he knew nothing about the busload of students.

The commission's lawyer grilled Dong about why he failed to submit the information by Monday, but the now-independent lawmaker said his wife only reminded him after his interview with the commission.

He decided to notify the commission of the additional information after a recent discussion with his attorney, he said.

“It was a short period of time for the campaign and I was approaching as many groups as I could,” Dong testified.

It is not illegal for international students to vote in Liberal nominations, as long as they can prove they live in the riding. Dong denied any knowledge that students used forged documents to vote in the nomination.

“I would be the first to condemn it. I think it's an insult to our democratic system,” he said.

The hearings are part of the investigation's work looking into possible foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections.

Earlier in the day, the Liberal party's national director testified that the party does not view nomination races as particularly vulnerable to foreign interference, despite the irregularities surrounding Dong's nomination.

Azam Ismael denied any impropriety during the nomination process, although Johnston's findings were to the contrary.

“The only thing that strikes me as a bit special is that it was organized by the school, given that it was a party political event,” Ismaeli said before the commission, commenting on the participation of international students in the competition.

Ishmael defended liberal nominating rules and processes as generally effective at eliminating interference efforts and said an anonymous ballot thwarts foreign coercion efforts.

Foreign interference was not exactly on the minds of the parties during the last two elections, the commission heard on Tuesday.

All parties were provided with briefings from the Security and Intelligence Threat Task Force on Elections, but most representatives said the meetings included little information about specific threats.

“We went through this whole process to get security clearances, we had these meetings with these very high-level people in all these agencies,” said NDP national director Anne McGrath, who was appointed by the party of her to get information from the working group. .

“It still felt very much like a proforma, box-checking exercise.”

The Conservative campaign shared examples of potential interventions in 13 ridings after the 2021 election, said Walied Soliman, campaign chairman for former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.

But he said he did not think these concerns were taken seriously.

“We were being managed, as opposed to people taking things seriously which were quite disturbing,” he told the committee.

Former national security adviser Jody Thomas testified last week that the government provided a response to Soliman's concerns and found nothing to suggest “the trips he was concerned about were affected by foreign interference efforts.”

The commission of inquiry, led by Quebec judge Marie-Josee Hogue, expects to hear testimony from more than 40 people, including community members, representatives of political parties and federal election officials.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, members of his cabinet and various senior government officials are also scheduled to appear at the hearings, which will conclude on April 10.

An initial report of findings from the commission is expected on May 3.

The inquiry will then shift to broader policy issues, looking at the government's ability to detect, deter and counter foreign interference. The final report is expected by the end of the year.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 2, 2024.