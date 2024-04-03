Superstars of science are honored by the academy





Three outstanding scientists from the Australian National University (ANU) have been recognized for their world-leading work with our forests, marine megafauna and critical metals. Professor David Lindenmayer, Professor Stephen Cox and Associate Professor Ana Sequeira have been recognized as part of the 2024 Australian Academy of Science Honorary Awards. Professor Lindenmayer has studied Australia's forests for decades. As one of the world's most prolific ecologists, he helped shape our understanding of how our forests are changing and how best to protect them for future generations. This work has included some of the largest long-term forest studies in Australia, and has now seen him recognized with a prestigious career achievement award, the Macfarlane Burnet Medal. We can actually see the structure of our forests changing, Professor Lindenmayer said. With more and more fires, large old trees are being lost and not replaced. They are also key structures for a whole range of species that will need a lot of help to get them through the next 30, 40, 50 years. Professor Lindenmayer and his team have been working closely with First Nations communities to better understand how traditional practices can be applied to help care for the land and reduce fire risk. He is also passionate about improving biodiversity on farms across Australia. We need to think about how to restore vegetation to create a healthy farm ecosystem. Better management of our farm dams could also play a big part in this, Professor Lindenmayer said. Professor Cox has been awarded the Haddon Forrester King Medal, a career award for lifetime achievement and outstanding contribution to science. His work has been instrumental in determining where to focus our search for valuable ore deposits such as gold and copper. I liked the idea of ​​working with something that was more relevant to society. I became very enthusiastic about trying to understand how different types of ore deposits form and that led to my very interesting career, Professor Cox said. Marine Ecology Associate Professor Sequeira has won the Fenner Medal for her work tracking ocean giants like the whale shark and the threats they face. Whale sharks can travel across ocean basins if they choose. For me it was fantastic. I wanted to understand how they did it, said Associate Professor Sequeira. We're entering a new era where there's a focus on protecting our oceans, but it's also important to think about exactly where to direct those efforts. My research is helping to answer this question. You can find full details of the 2024 Australian Academy of Science Honorary Awards here here.

