Jigging, country food and music: Iqaluit celebrates a quarter century of Nunavut

There was shooting, singing and country food galore as Ikalui residents and special guests celebrated Nunavut's 25th birthday on Monday. Nunavut officially became a territory on April 1, 1999, when it was separated from the Northwest Territories. Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon made the trip to Iqaluit for the event. She was joined by Premier PJ Akeeagok, Commissioner Eva Qamaniq Aariak, MP Lori Idlout, Minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree and a long list of former Nunavut premiers and politicians. “We have shown Canada, and the world, the strength of our consensus-based political structure and what can be achieved by drawing from Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit and contemporary systems of government,” Akeeagok said. “I hope this celebration inspires pride in young Nunavummiut, as they are the ones who will move our territory forward as we undergo the devolution process from the Government of Canada and bring decision-making home for our land, resources and waters.” he added. The day ended with a special fireworks display over Frobisher Bay. Simon continues her tour of Nunavut, visiting Kimmirut and Qikiqtarjuaq over the next few days. From left to right, Ikaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Lightstone, Premier PJ Akeeagok, Ikaluit-Sinaa MLA Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster and Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA George Hickes cut into a Nunavut cake. (TJ Dhir/CBC) Leanna Wilson, left, and Tooma Laisa throat sing to a packed audience. (TJ Dhir/CBC) Local food, including char and caribou is served at Nunavut's 25th anniversary celebrations in Iqaluit on Monday. (TJ Dhir/CBC) Iqaluit-based band The Trade-Offs perform at the anniversary celebrations. (TJ Dhir/CBC) Nunavut Commissioner and former Premier Eva Qamaniq Aariak speaks with the Governor General. Mary Simon during her visit to Iqaluit on Monday. (Carl Cardinal/CBC) Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon and Iqaluit Mayor Solomon Awa (second from left) pose for a photo with members of the Canadian Rangers on Monday. (Carl Cardinal/CBC) Nunavut Premier PJ Akeeagok speaks at an event at the Aqsarniit Hotel in Iqaluit to celebrate the territory's 25th anniversary on Monday. (TJ Dhir/CBC) People gather in the ballroom of Hotel Aqsarnii to celebrate and watch live performances as part of the anniversary celebrations. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

