International
Jigging, country food and music: Iqaluit celebrates a quarter century of Nunavut
There was shooting, singing and country food galore as Ikalui residents and special guests celebrated Nunavut's 25th birthday on Monday.
Nunavut officially became a territory on April 1, 1999, when it was separated from the Northwest Territories.
Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon made the trip to Iqaluit for the event. She was joined by Premier PJ Akeeagok, Commissioner Eva Qamaniq Aariak, MP Lori Idlout, Minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree and a long list of former Nunavut premiers and politicians.
“We have shown Canada, and the world, the strength of our consensus-based political structure and what can be achieved by drawing from Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit and contemporary systems of government,” Akeeagok said.
“I hope this celebration inspires pride in young Nunavummiut, as they are the ones who will move our territory forward as we undergo the devolution process from the Government of Canada and bring decision-making home for our land, resources and waters.” he added.
The day ended with a special fireworks display over Frobisher Bay.
Simon continues her tour of Nunavut, visiting Kimmirut and Qikiqtarjuaq over the next few days.
