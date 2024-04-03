International News: April 2024 | ICAEW

It creates problems in Europe for increased sustainability legislation, Australia moves forward with draft climate disclosure standards, New Zealand climate disclosure standards now in place and, in the US, higher interest rates lead to refinancing questions for owners of non-financial institutions of real commercial property.



Europe

The EU faces a backlash against the burden of sustainability regulations

With the election approaching against a backdrop of a depressed economic outlook and growing popular discontent, discontent has simmered in Brussels. EU policymakers have been trying to finalize as much pending legislation as possible before the end of the current legislative term, while facing an increasingly vocal backlash against the green transition. A notable manifestation of this has been the 11th hour change of heart in (almost agreed) Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive.

For corporate reporting, there has been a slowdown in the phasing in of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), introduced as a way to limit reporting requirements while giving companies more time to apply the first wave of European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). The timelines for ESRS approval for certain sectors and for large non-EU companies have been delayed by two years, with approval now scheduled for June 2026. The application date for third-country companies, however, remains the same as defined in the CSRD (ie financial year 2028). However, development of the standards for both listed (mandatory) and other (voluntary) SMEs continues, with exposure drafts released for feedback earlier this year. or draft XBRL taxonomy for ESRS has also been published.

The European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) continues work to support ESRS implementation, including the imminent publication of the first set of non-binding implementation guidance documents addressing materiality assessment, value chain aspects and ESRS data points . Quarterly technical explanations have also been issued by EFRAG in relation to some of the questions submitted to its ESRS Q&A platform.

Despite attracting less attention, EFRAG remains engaged with developments in IFRS Accounting Standards, including outreach activities on the International Accounting Standards Board's Exposure Draft of Financial Instruments with Equity Characteristics plus the post-implementation review of IFRS 16 Rent.

With a look at the new legislative term, recommendations on how to deepen the EU's single market and ideas on how to increase Europe's economic competitiveness are multiplying. European business associations, including Accountancy Europe, are calling for a focus on limiting the rising compliance costs, reporting requirements and increased cross-border fragmentation faced by European companies. As the EU collectively needs to dig deep to bridge the competition (and investment) gap with global counterparts, politicians are likely to be open to any suggestions on how to boost economic growth, including reducing so-called regulatory burdens .

Australia and New Zealand

Australia issues draft climate disclosure standards, while New Zealand entities publish first climate statements

After public consultation, on 27 March 2024, the Australian Government presented lEGISLATION Parliament to mandate climate-related disclosures (a 2022 election promise). This followed theirs policy position statement published in January. It will apply to large listed and private companies, as well as some non-profit entities and large issuers. There are three target groups, with the largest companies starting from 1 January 2025 and all from 1 July 2027.

The Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB) should set standards for disclosure, which should be consistent with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards as they apply to climate, including scope 3 emissions from year two . The AASB was released Exposure draft (ED) standards at the end of 2023. There are some key differences between the AASB draft standards and the ISSB standards, as well as between the Treasury policy position statement and the AASB's ED. These include making industry metrics voluntary, excluding references to SASB Standards and removing the requirement to consider the industry-based guidance that accompanies IFRS S2 Climate Disclosures. In addition, entities are required to use the Australian National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting scheme for measuring greenhouse gas emissions, unless this is not practical.

Australian Treasury has also been consulted on a wider sustainable finance strategy, including signaling that it is climate first, not just climate, and also its interest in the work of the Nature-related Financial Disclosure Task Force.

In New Zealand, the first statements under Climate Standards Regime have just started to be published in register of climate reporting entities and we expect to see more released in the coming months. The External Reporting Board (XRB) is currently establishing one Sustainability Reporting Board and ordered the work for one sustainability reporting framework for Mori subjects.

Karen McWilliams, Sustainability and Business Reform Leader, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand

United States

Refinancing questions arise for owners of non-financial commercial real estate institutions

In the United States, commercial real estate (CRE) is in the news every day. CRE in the form of large office buildings tends to make headlines, but the term also includes industrial/factory buildings, multi-family apartments, and retail properties.

Reports estimate that trillions of dollars worth of CRE debt must be refinanced in the coming years, with interest rates much higher now than when the debt was last created or refinanced. Basically, the question for owners of non-financial CRE institutions is: do the cash flows and the corresponding valuation of the underlying property justify the cost of refinancing at a much higher rate than before, or is it better to minimize losses and hand over the keys to the property for the lender?

For accountants and auditors of CRE owners, key areas of focus include:

valuations and depreciation of CRE;

CRE owners provide various forms of concessions to tenants; AND

debt accounting when owners receive concessions from their lender.

Overriding them all is the old adage “all real estate is local.” For example, one city/town may have a strong CRE market, while another less so. Sometimes it's even more local—experts use the example of a top-tier Class A office building in Manhattan that's fully occupied, while another similarly sized office building just a few doors down has low occupancy. and is trying to justify refinancing with the current interest. the rates.

Dan Noll CPA, Director of Accounting Standards, Society of Certified Professional Accountants International