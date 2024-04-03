World News February: Aid worker deaths are inevitable result of war tactics in Gaza, garbage traffic update, drought in Malawi

Antnio Guterres was addressing a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the topic of human security, which he described as a useful framework that can spur bold, decisive, collective action amid growing turbulence around the world.

He said civilians in Gaza have no security at all in the face of relentless Israeli attacks, adding that Israelis themselves feel a dire lack of human security as Hamas rocket attacks continue after the October 7 terror attack.

Nothing can justify such attacks, but nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people of Gaza, he said, noting that more than 175 UN staff have been killed in shelling in the enclave so far.

Unconscionable murder

This is unconscious, but it is an inevitable result of the way the war is being waged; it reiterates the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the extension of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Security Council asked last weekhe said, demanding that this resolution be acted upon without delay.

Global security challenges persist at many levels, he said, citing the climate emergency and cost-of-living crises, which are combining to reverse sustainable development.

Deepening divisions and growing inequalities are leaving people with a sense of increased anxiety and even fear, the Secretary-General said, noting that six out of seven people report feeling unsafe.

He said this was fueling a global epidemic of misinformation and disinformation, undermining public trust in institutions and adding to the cycle of instability.

Southeast Asia is still a key destination for waste trafficking

A new UN report outlining so-called waste-trafficking trends was released on Tuesday, revealing that Southeast Asia remains a key destination for illegal trade in waste shipments from Europe and elsewhere.

Produced by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the UN Environment Program (UNEP), new research sheds light on how criminals exploit legal trade alongside regulatory and enforcement gaps and explores the negative impact the trade has on the global economy.

The report identified Europe, North America and Asia as the main regions of origin.

Common trafficking tactics include false declarations, missing or incorrect documents to evade regulations and avoid checks along with missing or inappropriate licenses.

Waste trafficking operates under the guise of legitimate transactions, making it difficult to combat. The European Commission estimates that illegal shipments of waste within the European Union and in third countries represent15 to 30 percent of the total waste trade in the EU and generate 9.5 billion in annual revenue.

According to the World Bank, global waste is likely to increase by 70 percent from current levels to 3.4 billion tons per year by 2050, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth and consumption habits.

More and more urgent

In today's globalized world, waste management has become an increasingly pressing concern in which production, consumption habits, waste crime, waste trafficking, corruption, organized crime, money laundering and the circular economy are intertwined, said Masood Karimipour, UNODC regional representative for Southeast Asia. and the Pacific.

The crime of waste trafficking is removing the value that legal and well-regulated waste trade brings to sustainable economies, he added.

Despite regulatory and enforcement measures implemented by countries where illegal waste ends up, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, waste trafficking continues to pose a major challenge in the region.

The environmental impacts of waste traffic are contributing to the pollution crisis and must be addressed, said Patricia Kameri-Mbote, Director of the Justice Division at UNEP.

To do this, we must pursue good environmental governance and strong rule of environmental law.Projects such asNo wasteare critical in addressing issues through a multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary approach, she added.

The most commonly trafficked waste includes plastics, electronic waste, metal and paper, with mixed materials, textiles, auto parts, industrial and medical waste also often in the mix.

Drought in Malawi threatens millions as WFP appeals for funding

A family eats a daily meal of dried peas at home in Malawi's Balaka district. (June 2016)

Aid teams in Malawi are appealing for an additional $70 million for those affected by the severe drought conditions that have hit 23 of the country's 28 districts.

Four in 10 people face hunger in the southern African country, where President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a state of disaster.

Paul Turnbull from the UN World Food Program (WFP) said nearly two million farming families have been affected, along with 749,000 hectares of land, representing just under half of all land available for cultivation.

Corn prices in 2023 have doubled the prices of the previous year and will triple those of the five-year average. With over 80 percent of the population relying on agriculture to cover their basic needs, a major decline in staple crops will be devastating for millions of people.

Drought risks are not limited to Malawi and have already affected farmers in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Angola. WFP, Mr. Turnbull urged donors to provide funding to avert a famine disaster for the hardest-hit families and save lives.